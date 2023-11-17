scorecardresearch
Jon Bon Jovi original holiday song ‘Christmas Isn’t Christmas’

By Editorial Desk
In an early Christmas surprise for fans, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi released a new original holiday song ‘Christmas Isn’t Christmas’. Jon Bon Jovi said of the songwriting and recording, “Christmas Isn’t Christmas is a song that I wrote about family. The sentiment that Christmas really isn’t Christmas without YOU which can bring up a lot of memories for people. I also liked to turn it around and know that because of you Christmas IS Christmas.”

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.

