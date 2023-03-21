scorecardresearch
Jubin Nautiyal, Mouni Roy & Payal Dev come together to take you on a joy ride back in time with ‘DOTARA’! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now

Dramatic, humorous and visually delightful, T-Series’ newest track ‘Dotara’ makes you time travel to a different era in the most light-hearted manner

By Pooja Tiwari
Dramatic, humorous and visually delightful, T-Series' newest track 'Dotara' makes you time travel to a different era in the most light-hearted manner. Producer Bhushan Kumar reunites the dynamic musical pair- Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev, who have always created magic together behind the mic and also marking the second collaboration between Jubin and the stunning Mouni Roy, 'Dotara' is as melodious as it is entertaining.

Directed by B.L.M Studios, composed by Payal Dev and written by Vayu, the track is also sprinkled with Bengali flavour and treats fans to the electrifying chemistry between Jubin and Mouni, who don interesting avatars, while indulging them in a yesteryear narrative.

Says Jubin Nautiyal, “It’s a pleasure working with Payal Dev and our collaborations have always been well received. I had a fun time donning a new-getup and role playing in the music video alongside Mouni Roy. We had a blast on sets and I can’t wait for the audience’s reaction.”

Adds Mouni Roy, “Dotara takes you on a ride back in time and into a different era. I felt like a princess with these regal looks and the vibe on the set was something else. It’s a fun and beautiful music video.”

Says Payal Dev, “Jubin Nautiyal and I always enjoy teaming up and ‘Dotara’ was another such great collaboration. We also brought in a Bengali essence with some lyrics in Bengali that makes this track really distinct and standout.”

Adds director Bosco Leslie Martis, “We wanted the music video to be fun and quirky – There’s a lot of drama, vibrant visuals and both Jubin and Mouni are in different avatars unlike what you’ve seen them in before. I’m confident that the viewers will love watching Dotara as much as they enjoy listening to it.”

‘Dotara’ presented by T-Series is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev. The music video features Jubin Nautiyal, Mouni Roy and Payal Dev directed by B.L.M Studios. Composed by Payal Dev, written by Vayu the track is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

