Justin and Hailey Bieber Wear “ICE OUT” Pins at the Grammys, Quietly Taking a Stand

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber made a quiet but unmistakable political statement at the 2026 Grammy Awards by wearing “ICE OUT” pins, placing themselves firmly among the celebrities condemning ICE and its recent actions against immigrant communities.

The pins were not flashy, nor were they accompanied by speeches. But in a year where symbolism has spoken louder than red-carpet theatrics, the message was clear. The Biebers do not support ICE, and they stand against the violence, fear, and unrest surrounding immigration enforcement in the United States.

Their appearance came amid growing outrage over multiple fatal incidents involving federal agents, which has pushed artists, actors, and musicians to use high-profile platforms like the Grammys to show solidarity with immigrant communities. While some celebrities chose words, others chose symbols. The Biebers chose the latter.

This was especially notable given Justin Bieber’s already stripped-down, emotionally vulnerable Grammy performance. Paired with the pins, the night felt cohesive. It was less about spectacle and more about values. The couple did not issue a joint statement, but the gesture itself aligned them with artists like Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Kehlani, Olivia Rodrigo, and others who have openly criticized ICE and called for accountability.

Online reactions were mixed, as expected. Supporters praised the couple for using their visibility responsibly and standing on the right side of history. Critics accused them of performative activism or questioned why they did not say more. But for many, the fact that the Biebers chose to say anything at all in a climate where silence is often safer mattered.

In recent years, both Justin and Hailey have largely avoided overt political commentary. That makes this moment stand out. Wearing an “ICE OUT” pin is not neutral. It is a clear rejection of state violence against immigrants and a refusal to normalize it.

At a time when celebrities are increasingly scrutinized for staying silent, the Biebers’ decision placed them in a growing cultural shift. One where artists understand that not speaking is also a stance.

They did not shout.

They did not lecture.

They simply showed where they stood.

And sometimes, that is enough.