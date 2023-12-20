Kailash Kher’s ‘Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash’ bring India’s folk heritage to the audience

Singer Kailash Kher is set to bring the music reality show ‘Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash’ which gives a platform to the rich folk heritage of India.

The show promises to be a journey through the distinct musical tapestries of the 28 states and eight union territories, showcasing the unparalleled depth and diversity of the country’s cultural heritage.

The panel of judges includes Sneha Khanwalkar, Debojit Saha, and Gayatri Asokan. Kailash Kher will be the Mahaguru of the show, and will guide and mentor the contestants.

“As we embark on this musical odyssey with ‘Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash’, I am honoured to be a part of a pioneering initiative that transcends the boundaries of conventional music reality shows. This collaboration with Doordarshan is not just a venture; it is a heartfelt commitment to revive the forgotten melodies embedded in the tapestry of our diverse heritage,” Kailash Kher said.

Kailash Kher also announced the song ‘O Dil Jaani’ which is a blend of the singer’s distinctive vocals and the soulful compositions

Kailash Kher said, “‘O Dil Jaani’ is a heartfelt journey back to the essence of love. After a long time, the Kailasa Band and I are returning to the musical embrace of our fans, and this time, it’s about rediscovering the profound glory of love.”

The song will release on December 21.