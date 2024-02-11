Kanye West name-drops Taylor Swift in new song ‘Carnival’

Rapper Kanye West has once again name-dropped Taylor Swift in a new song on his and Ty Dolla $ign’s album ‘Vultures 1’. The rapper mentions Swift in the album’s 12th track, titled ‘Carnival’, reports Variety. West also compares himself to controversial figures such as R Kelly and Bill Cosby, who have both been convicted of sexual assault, as well as Puff Daddy, who was accused of sexual assault in multiple lawsuits last year.

As per Variety, Swift and West’s tumultuous relationship started when he crashed her 2009 Video Music Awards acceptance speech and declared that Beyonce “had one of the best videos of all time.” In 2016, West released his song “Famous,” which featured the line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous.”

After Swift denied West’s claim that she had consented to the line “I made that bitch famous,” Kim Kardashian, West’s then-wife, leaked a recording of a phone call between West and Swift in which the singer-songwriter seemed to have approved the line. However, the full conversation, which was released in 2020, showed she had not.

At the time, Swift said the longer version that leaked proved that she “was telling the truth the whole time about that call”. She added: “You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years.”