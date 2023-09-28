scorecardresearch
Kanye West working on new solo album

Kanye West working on new solo album
Kanye West _ pic courtesy imdb

Rapper Kanye West is working hard on his next solo project. Sources connected to the production told tmz.com, Kanye is in a “truly great headspace” and has been cranking out songs at a rapid pace… completing nearly 10 tracks this week alone.

It’s been more than two years since Kanye released a project, the last being 2021’s “Donda”.

It is reported that the music and themes will be closer to the “old Kanye” sound with less political theatrics than some of his recent endeavours.

Kanye’s frequent collaborator Ty Dolla $ign has also been on hand in the studio, so it’s also possible they create a joint album in addition to his solo endeavour, according to the portal.

Kanye has been silent publicly, since last year’s “anti-Semitic” rants that cost him several business partnerships, and his billionaire status.

