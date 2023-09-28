‘Khamma Ghani’ from ‘Dono’ is the song for wedding season

Debutant actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon have geared up for their film ‘Dono’, celebrating the wedding season with the film’s latest track ‘Khamma Ghani’ sung by the duo Shivam Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal. With a light-hearted, wholesome yet energetic dance song, the vocal duo is able to to harbour the full feeling of wedding festivities.

The song in itself is a part of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s album who composed it which much like any of their compositions does its job well.

The melody of ‘Khamma Ghani’ and its whole composition though have been done with a typical filmy flavour and has a strong sense of authenticity, simply because it feels very real due to not being either too glossy or glamorous.

Rather than the typical glossed up overproduced songs from Bollywood, ‘Khamma Ghani’ knows when to call it breaks and delivers a sonic landscape that reminds you of any wedding song that plays out when the bride and groom tie the knot.

The song is about a couple preparing for their wedding festivities and celebrations, and simply because its production has the sense of pulling back. This makes it deliver the feeling of an average couple, exploring their relationship amid a life defining moment.

Small moments like these which often go unnoticed are often what matter the most, and delivering authenticity despite having a typical filmy flavour is no small feat. This also works not just due to the production but also the soulful and powerful vocals of Shreya Goshal and Shivam Mahadevan, both of whom are able to compliment each other’s vocals very nicely, as they have great vocal chemistry knowing when to pull back on the vocals and when to go all out.

Coming to the music video, ‘Khamma Ghani’ highlights the Rajasthani vibe and a truly flavour aesthetic of a wedding song in Jaipur. It has some simple, well choreographed dancing, moments intercutting between the couple just fooling around and ultimately just letting go and enjoying themselves.

The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil with its choreography being handled by Vijay Ganguly.

Directed by Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, the late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya, ‘Dono’ will hit theatres on October 5, 2023.