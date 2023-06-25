Lana Del Rey turns up 30 mins late for Glastonbury gig, upsets fans

Lana Del Rey turned up half-an-hour late for her gig at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival, and apologised to upset fans saying “my hair takes so long”, according to Mirror.co.uk.

The 38-year-old chart-topping star was to appear on The Other Stage at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night (local time) at the annual music festival, with a huge crowd desperately awaiting her arrival, Mirror.co.uk reported.

Fans became increasingly unhappy as the ‘Summertime Sadness’ singer failed to appear on time.

Some fans booed the singer over her late arrival; others complained she had taken too long to appear.

Speaking to ‘The Mirror’, one angry fan said they were contemplating walking away after waiting for their idol to appear for more than 30 minutes.

“This is messing up everyone’s evening plans as there are other late-night acts to see after her!” the fan said

A lot of booing could be heard echoing in the hall, as patience of the audiences began to wear thin.

Some fans feared the singer wouldn’t appear at all as she had threatened to pull out of Glastonbury altogether earlier in the year when the line-up was revealed.

After she appeared on stage at 11 p.m. Lana said she was having to rush through the rest of her performance, at one point even telling her fans she was “about to rush this set to death”.

Shortly before the midnight curfew for Glastonbury’s two main stages, she said: “I’m so f****g late they may cut my set. “I’m sorry, my hair takes so long. If they cut the power, let’s keep going.”