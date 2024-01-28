Lauv, Armaan Malik perform on 'I'm So Tired' at Lollapalooza in Mumbai

Singer-songwriter Ari Staprans Leff, known by his stage name Lauv, performed at Day 1 of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on Saturday. The unusual surprise for the fans at the pit came in the form of singer-songwriter Armaan Malik.

The ‘Bol Do Na Zara’ hitmaker made a surprise appearance on the stage during Lauv’s performance on the song ‘I’m So Tired’ as the duo performed in unison.

Lauv took to the BudX stage around 6:45 pm. As the sun went down painting the Mumbai skyline in a peach hue. He entered the stage donning a glittery helmet, kicking off the set right on time and, not even a delay of a minute.

Lauv’s energy on stage equaled that of the nuclear reactor with the chain reaction of being felt by his fans in the pit. The energy of the crowd was totally unparalleled as Lauv performed to the packed crowd of festival-goers.

Thumping bass with perfect undertones giving the space for the synths and the harmony to breathe through. The fan arena exploded when they saw the artiste belting out their favourite tracks that have become rage on social media in the form of reels. He performed on songs like ‘I Like Me Better’ and ‘Love U Like That’.

He dropped ‘Chasing Fire’ 15 minutes into his set as the 4th song from the list, and also advised the audience to stay hydrated.

Dove into the crowd and signed autographs for the fans.

Lauv came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2023, has been a powerful advocate for mental health, shaping conversation among millions of his followers, most of whom are youngsters.