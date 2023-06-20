scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Lucky Ali, Eliezer Botzer's new collab video concluded during war in Ukraine

Pop singer Lucky Ali's English collaboration with Israeli artiste Eliezer Botzer began in Ukraine before the war broke out and was completed in during the war.

By Agency News Desk

Pop singer Lucky Ali has come out with an English song in collaboration with Israeli artiste Eliezer Botzer. The production of the music video began in Ukraine before the war broke out and was completed in during the war.

Talking about what it takes to be comfortable with a collaborator and what he looks for in a collaboration, Lucky told IANS: “They came with some good music and I was happy to add to that in the best way I could. Because they also came from so far away, it was more an honorable situation, more a situation of guests coming to our place from a different country and us being aware of that and doing what we do as Indians, being responsive and welcoming.

“And it worked out in a way that was organic and it gave a lot of good vibes. It just grew from that small first meeting to this whole ongoing album, and it’s nice. We enjoy the spaces in between because that gives opportunities for us to do the work we do and also ideate on maybe a newer idea that works between them and us… now it’s all us only because there is no them. It’s one album, one process.”

For Lucky, whose popular songs such as ‘O Sanam’ and ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’ are still etched in everyone’s mind, goes by what his heart feels.

“I go with my heart and if the connection makes sense it’ll grow. Sometimes you could be trying to work with a very good artist and nothing is really coming of it. But in this case it was very interesting because it was traditional, from a part of the world that even I’m familiar with.”

“It was baby steps and then finding your way through your whole thing. I’m sure it was the same for all artists involved in this project. You’re just looking to be understood and hopefully expressed.

His collaborator Eliezer Botzer, elucidates: “The entire ‘Virtuality’ team symbolises the hope found in true connection.”

He said that ‘Virtuality’ is a song inspired and written in the lowest place on Earth, on the shores of the Dead Sea, under a full moon. This joint performance with my dear friend, the legend Lucky Ali, includes the background vocals of both our daughters who are in their twenties.

Botzer has been deeply connected with India for over more than a decade.

“For more than a decade I’ve had a very deep connection with India, the land and people and exploring India’s gift to the world, we searched for an Indian artist to connect with to create a collaboration of spirit and a joining of souls through the element of music. God guided us to the best partner for the journey.”

The moment he heard Lucky’s music, he felt connected.

“Lucky’s personality is fascinating and caring, he spreads inspiration and love wherever he goes. This collaboration has been a very meaningful journey, probably one of a kind of experience that I’ve been through in my life. It has been a very very unique and enriching experience.

“After sharing our music with each other and our first conversation on the phone, we understood immediately that the best way for us to collaborate is to meet, so we came to India with our team and spent some time together at Lucky’s farmhouse and from there our creative journey started and became an entire album.”

He said that this album is about a connection between “two musicians, two artistes, two different cultures and two musicians from Israel and India,” which he hopes inspires the listeners as it inspired the musicians while creating it.

Botzer continued: “The instrumentals were recorded live in studios in India and in Israel, and included a combination of 30 Indian and Israeli top musicians.

“Production of the music video began in Ukraine before the war broke out and was completed in Ukraine during the war, which, unfortunately, has not yet ended. Actors and animators are all Ukrainian.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
On a break from Eras Tour, Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid out for girls' night in NYC
Next article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Avinash plays cupid between Jad and Akanksha
This May Also Interest You
News

Ignite the monsoon romance as Jubin Nautiyal along with Gurmeet Choundhary and Karishma Sharma is back with ‘Pehli Baarish Mein’

News

Chiranjeevi is glad granddaughter is 'born on favourite day, auspicious time'

News

AICWA requests PM Modi to ban 'Adipurush' for 'defaming image of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman'

News

Tillotama Shome: 'People across the country can access my work, thanks to OTT'

News

Tom Cruise is keen to work with 'enormously talented' Scarlett Johansson

Technology

Nothing CEO teases transparent cable for Phone (2)

Technology

Adobe's $20 bn Figma acquisition under lens in EU: Report

News

Elton John has created a new show for Glastonbury festival

News

'Tarak Mehta' tele-serial bosses booked for alleged sexual harassment

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Nawazuddin’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui recalls how she fell in love with him

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Avinash plays cupid between Jad and Akanksha

News

On a break from Eras Tour, Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid out for girls' night in NYC

News

Aaron Taylor Johnson shows Kraven's killer passion in 'Kraven The Hunter' trailer

News

When Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were not allowed to meet

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale starting June 20

News

SP & RLD demand ban on 'Adipurush', apology from makers

Technology

54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for business functions: Report

Technology

Medical robotic market set to witness 8% CAGR by 2030: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US