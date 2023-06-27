Manj Musik’s son Anoop has composed 'Shava' fusing Punjabi-English pop with afro beats

British-Indian composer Manjeet Singh Ral, professionally known as Manj Musik, has shared that he has recently released track ‘Shava’, along with his wife Nindy Kaur and their son Anoop.

Anoop has joined them for the track in his capacity as a composer.

Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur were a part of the (formerly known as) RDB music group and have delivered songs like ‘Paisa Paisa’, ‘Aloo Chaat’ and ‘Singh Is Kinng’.

Talking about the song, Manj said, “This song is very close to my heart, not because I collaborated with my talented wife Nindy, but my son Anoop joined us too. I knew I wanted to create something fresh for our channel because it is really important for us to come up with original songs and this one is a banger. Our whole family has given our soul to this

track and it’s also reflected on-screen.”

‘Shava’ is a bilingual Punjabi-English pop song, and uses upbeat afro dance mixed with traditional Punjabi folk.

The song was released recently under ‘Musik One Global’ music label.

Nindy said, “Even though music has no language, my heart couldn’t resist adding some desi vibes to the track. I am super excited about ‘Shava’ but equally nervous. I have pushed my envelope for this song and wanted to experiment that has been artistically satisfying yet keeping it fun. Keeping pace with Manj is equally fun while it brings back memory

lane.”

‘Shava’ is available to stream across audio streaming platforms.