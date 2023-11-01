Mariah Carey dresses up as Regina George from ‘Mean Girls’ for 2nd Halloween costume

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is still in the Halloween spirit. After sharing photos of herself dressed up as Jessica Rabbit from Disney’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit on Instagram, the singer, 54, surprised fans by revealing another Halloween costume.

For her second festive outfit, Carey chose to take a page out of Rachel McAdams’ playbook by portraying her ‘Mean Girls’ character, Regina George, reports People magazine.

Carey recreated McAdams’ outfit from the scene in the film in which her white tank top is cut with two holes by Lizzy Caplan’s character, Janis Ian. The performer paired the shirt with a purple bra, black miniskirt, and black pointed-toe pumps.

As per People, she debuted the look in an Instagram video alongside the caption: “Whatever i’m getting cheese fries #notyet.” The clip had Blondie’s ‘One Way Or Another’ playing in the background, along with an animated graphic that read, “That’s so fetch.” The singer’s fans were quick to make additional references to the iconic 2004 film in the comment section.

One fan wrote: “This one time I saw Mariah wearing high heels and a gown to the pool… soo I wore high heels and a gown to the pool.” Another fan left a comment that read: “One time Mariah punched me in the face. It was awesome.”

Fans also complimented Carey’s love of the holiday season. One social media user wrote: “Ok, so first queen of Christmas and now queen of Halloween!!!” Carey has taken her love for the holidays a step further this year by appearing in a new holiday campaign for The Children’s Place.

The music icon dressed up in festive attire to star in the campaign alongside her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with whom she shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.