Meet Bros wish to set the tone of 2023 with their latest track 'Javaan Toofaan'

By News Bureau

Music director duo Meet Bros, who are known for hit tracks such as ‘Baby Doll’ and ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’, are back with their new track titled ‘Javaan Toofaan’ which they have composed in association with Harshit Shrivastava.

The song hit the airwaves on Wednesday. The duo collaborated with singer Ash King of ‘Thumkeshwari’ (film Bhediya) fame along with Khushboo Grewal of ‘Pink Lips’ for this song.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Jay Tanna SIFAR with the video shot by Bideowale Frame Singh. The music video of the track features actor Nishant Malkhani and debutant Yashita Singh.

Talking about the song, Meet Bros said: “This is the first song of the year and we want to set the tone of the year with it. We are romantics at heart and at the same time giving evergreen and entertaining music is our responsibility towards our audiences. We have always encouraged new and upcoming talent, which is what we have done with this song. We hope the fans will love this song.”

‘Javaan Toofaan’ is the peak of a storm called love. It’s a feeling when your heart races but at the same time it skips a beat thinking about falling in love at the first sight.

Harshit Shrivastava, who co-composed the song excitedly added: “I am really grateful to the Meet Bros for making me a part of their talented and amazing team and giving me the opportunity to work on this beautiful track together. The title ‘Javaan Tofaan’ itself has a very fresh vibe and I definitely feel this is gonna be one of the biggest romantic hits of 2023.”

Talking about the song, singer Ash King said: “I am super excited about ‘Javaan Toofaan’. I have loved Meet Bros songs, so working with them was fun yet artistically satisfying. I loved the vibe of the song and hope we did justice to it.”

The song released under the label ‘MB Music’ is available to stream across major audio streaming platforms.

