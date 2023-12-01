Meet Bros’s ‘Chupke Se Aana’ tells story of love concealed from the world

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Music composer duo Meet Bros, who is known for songs like ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’, ‘Baby Doll’, ‘Dil Ka Telephone’ and others, released a new song titled ‘Chupke Se Aana’ in association with Abhijit Pohankar on Friday. The song has been crooned by versatile singer Papon.

The love ballad narrates a musical voyage set against a semi-urban backdrop.

The storyline revolves around two young hearts, their genuine love concealed from the world, and a heartfelt confession that adds sweetness to their connection, precisely capturing the essence of young innocent love.

Talking about the song, Meet Bros said: “This project was brought to us by Abhijit Pohankar and once we heard the vibe, we knew exactly what was required to be woven around it. We loved the raag and wanted to keep the innocence of the melody intact and the talented Rashmi Virag did his magic with the lyrics. He takes you on a heartfelt journey of love and nostalgia.”

The music video of the song compliments the energy of the song and the versatile chemistry between Riva Arora and Lucky Gupta.

“Having previously collaborated with Papon on ‘Mujhe Kaise Pata Na Chala,’ we aimed to create a sequel of sorts with ‘Chupke Se Aana.’ Papon’s tonal expertise offers a seamless blend of ghazal and contemporary textures, aligning perfectly with our vision for the song. We believe that together, we’ve added a sense of depth and nuance into the composition, achieving the artistic fusion we imagined,” Meet Bros added.

Talking about this collaboration with Meet Bros, Papon shared, “This is a kind of song that captivates you with its innocence from the very first note. Collaborating with Meet Bros has always been a pleasure, as our working styles effortlessly complement each other. Abijit Pohankar has added something very unique to the melody. I eagerly anticipate the audience’s response to the song and sincerely hope it brings joy to people’s faces during this festive season.”

‘Chupke Se Aana’ has been released under the label of MB Music.

