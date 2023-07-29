scorecardresearch
Mick Jagger left his birthday celebrations early, leaving others to dance away without him

Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger marked turning 80 this week with a star-studded bash in London, but he reportedly stayed only for an hour, leaving revellers including bandmate Ronnie Wood,

Mick Jagger left his b'day celebrations early, leaving others to dance away without him

Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger marked turning 80 this week with a star-studded bash in London, but he reportedly stayed only for an hour, leaving revellers including bandmate Ronnie Wood, and Leonardo DiCaprio, to dance the night away without him.

The party was held at the Embargo Republica Club in Chelsea, west London.

The others at the party included rocker Lenny Kravitz, ‘Barbie’ actress Margot Robbie, Anjelica Huston and Baz Luhrmann, his daughters Jade and Georgia Jagger, and partner Melanie Hamrick.

“Mick’s big party was going off from 11 p.m. and it was the place to be,” a source told The Sun.

“It was a very starry affair with everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Lenny Kravitz, turning up to enjoy some drinks.”

Despite the A-list attendees, Mick apparently arrived late to his own celebrations and only stayed for an hour.

“Mick arrived about 45 minutes after the bash began and stayed for just over an hour before heading home,” the source continued.

“He was in great spirits and had been celebrating all day with his family so when it started to get close to 1 a.m. he was ready to hit the hay.”

When he arrived at the nightclub, the Rolling Stones frontman got a helping hand from a security guard as he was photographed leaving his star-studded 80th birthday bash at a London nightclub Wednesday.

Jagger was all smiles in an emerald green suit worn over a polka-dot silk shirt, a navy scarf and trainers while leaving the swanky venue in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He celebrated the milestone with his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, his ex Jerry Hall, daughters and pals.

Celebrations kicked off at the ‘Paint It Black’ singer’s home in Chelsea, where guests arrived throughout the night despite the heavy rain.

They eventually left around 11.30 p.m. with the birthday boy in tow for an afterparty at Embargo Republica.

Stars came out in droves to celebrate the occasion, including DiCaprio, who met the group at the club and kept a low profile in an all-black ensemble.

Luhrmann, a mutual friend of DiCaprio and the legendary English rocker, opted for the opposite colour scheme, rocking a white tee with a matching blazer, trousers and sneaker.

Despite Mick Jagger’s early exit, he was determined to make sure his guests had a wonderful time even without him there.

“Mick wanted everyone to let their hair down so he put on a free bar, dished out some finger food and had the music blasting. There were dancers dressed in carnival-style outfits too, to get people into the party spirit. It was a night no one will forget in a hurry,” the insider told Metro UK.

The rocker was up and about early on Thursday, making use of one of his birthday presents – a box at The Oval cricket ground, where he headed to watch the latest Ashes test.

The source said that the rocker is a ‘huge cricket fan’ and that he has always wanted a box at The Oval.

“His family have been trying to get him one for years but demand is huge and the waiting list is massive,” they continued.

“They finally managed to secure one and Mick was bowled over when he was told about it on his birthday.

“Previously Mick has borrowed boxes from pals including Sir Tim Rice but now he finally has one of his own.

“Having a box at The Oval is incredibly expensive and extremely coveted so he feels very lucky that his family worked so hard to make it happen for him.”

