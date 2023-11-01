Murder, Music, and Mystery collide in this crime saga ‘Who Killed Moosewala?’

Assassinated rapper Sidhu Moosewala’s story is set to unravel on the screen as the book ‘Who Killed Moosewala?’ is being adapted for an audio-visual experience. The book, authored by crime journalist, Jupinderjit Singh, sheds light on Punjabi music industry, offering a spine-chilling account of crime, fame, and tragedy in the life of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala.

Moosewala, an iconic figure in the international Punjabi music scene, rose to stardom as his lyrics and themes resonated deeply with the youth across the world. His work was not without controversy; it delved into raw, unfiltered issues, making him a voice for many.

However, his rise to fame was tragically cut short, and ‘Who Killed Moosewala?’ attempts to uncover the truth behind that shocking event.

Author Jupinderjit Singh expressed his excitement as he said: “The moment the book was published, there was a lot of interest from various production houses. I was really impressed with the kind of work Matchbox Shots is producing, and I am thrilled that they have taken the rights to the book to develop it further.”

The rights to the book have been acquired by Matchbox Shots mentored by Sriram Raghavan.

The book delves into the ominous influence of drugs and the eruption of violence driven by gangsters’ growing dominance in Punjab. The narrative is more than just a mystery; it paints a comprehensive picture of the dark underbelly of an industry often glamorised but rarely understood.

Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots shared her perspective on the project, emphasising the connection between the music industry and gang wars in Punjab. She stated: “We have always found the macabre relationship between the music industry and gang wars in Punjab extremely intriguing. With Jupinderjit’s book ‘Who Killed Moosewala?’ we know we have a strong backbone for our story.”

The project is led by Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots.

Dikssha Jyote Routray said: “The story is an intricate interplay of crime, fame, and music in Punjab, a narrative that demands contemplation and understanding.”