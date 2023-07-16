scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

My relation with Harrdy Sandhu evolved post ‘Bijlee’: Choreographer Rajit Dev

Rajit Dev and singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu are back once again with the music video for the catchy song ‘Psycho’.

By Agency News Desk
My relation with Harrdy Sandhu evolved post ‘Bijlee’ Choreographer Rajit Dev
My relation with Harrdy Sandhu evolved post ‘Bijlee’ Choreographer Rajit Dev

After the success of ‘Bijlee’, choreographer Rajit Dev and singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu are back once again with the music video for the catchy song ‘Psycho’.

“I think he’s (Harrdy) outstanding, he’s constantly been giving hit songs. My relationship with him also evolved a lot post ‘Bijlee’, he’s become like a brother to me. Every time we are working together, he always tells me that he is not confident in his dancing skills, but after two days of practice, he executes the steps perfectly!”

Speaking more on the music video, Rajit said ‘Psycho’ is very special because we’re working with the same team that created the popular song ‘Bijlee’.

“I was very happy and felt honored to be working on this new song with such a talented team. It is the first music video in India to be shot with Virtual Production using Unreal Engine and Camera Tracking. The best part of this technology is that we don’t have to go to any live location — all we have to do is create the location on an LED screen.”

“It truly amazes me how far technology has come. While this is helpful in many ways, it is a little time consuming. There are also some limitations with the camera movements too as they have to be along a certain axis according to the size of the led wall. Overall it was a great learning experience for the whole team.”

Releasing something right after a big hit is often nerve-wracking since the expectations are set very high. There is usually a lot of pressure on the artist during this time.

Discussing his feelings on this, Rajit says: “I never take pressure, the whole experience was so fun and right from the way it has been shot to the genre of the song — it is all very new. I have choreographed the hook step from my heart and I hope we will get lot’s of love from the audience.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gwyneth Paltrow tells women to not be afraid to say, 'No'
Next article
Vasco appoint Ramon Diaz as head coach
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

TN government continues to oppose NEET: Health minister

News

KJo gets roasted by his kids Yash, Roohi in Insta video

Technology

US scientists discover chemical to reverse ageing 

Sports

BAN v IND: Gave at least 20 runs extra, nobody took responsibility in batting department, says Harmanpreet Kaur

News

13 years of ‘Udaan’: There couldn’t have been a better debut, says Rajat Barmecha

News

Emma Heming Wills posts heartfelt tribute to hubby Bruce Willis on 35th anniversary of ‘Die Hard’

Sports

BAN v IND: Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan help Bangladesh clinch first-ever ODI victory over India

Technology

Startups in India will increase 10x in next 4-5 years: MoS IT

Technology

El Nino: US, Europe face significant heatwave, Asia under floods

News

Dr. Dre says he turned down collaboration with Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder

Sports

Tennis: India's Karman Kaur Thandi finishes runner-up in W60 Saskatoon Challenger

Technology

US FDA calls aspartame safe, disagrees with WHO on potential cancer risk

Sports

Powerlifter-turned-shooter Gaurav Sharma distributes food items to flood-affected people in Delhi

Sports

Mumbai City fly off to Bangkok for pre-season training for upcoming domestic calendar

News

Maggie Smith delights 2023 Wimbledon audiences in rare public appearance

Sports

ISSF shooting: Golden start for Indian colts in Changwon Junior World Championship

News

J D Chekravarthy marks his Telugu OTT debut with ‘Dayaa’

News

When Badshah met Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan shortly after two patched up following long-standing feud

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US