NCT's Taeyong to drop second solo EP in February

K-pop supergroup NCT member Taeyong will put out his second individual EP on February 26.

K-pop supergroup NCT member Taeyong will put out his second individual EP on February 26. His agency confirmed the news on Thursday about the same, reports Yonhap.com.The EP, christened ‘Tap’, consists of six songs that deliver the singer’s honest thoughts and feelings, SM Entertainment said.

It added the rapper is credited as the sole lyricist and co-composer of all the tracks, once again showing off his capabilities as a musician.

Taeyong, who has participated in writing over 40 songs in four languages, released mostly by NCT’s various units and himself, made his debut as a soloist with the EP ‘Shalala’ in June last year.

Ahead of the album’s release, he is scheduled to hold his first standalone concerts in Seoul on February 24-25.

Known for their versatility in music, vocal and rap abilities, and powerful performances, NCT was formed in 2016 and has 26 members divided into six different sub-units: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, NCT DoJaeJung, and NCT Wish.

