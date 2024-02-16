NOTD reunite with Georgia Ku for ‘Nostalgia’

Returning with a bang, Swedish multi-platinum artist / producer duo NOTD reunite with pop phenomenon, longtime friend and creative confidant Georgia Ku on an irresistible new single entitled ‘Nostalgia’. Having previously teamed up with Georgia and Captain Cuts alongside Felix Jaehn on the platinum-certified global smash “So Close” in 2018, NOTD rekindles this inimitable chemistry on ‘Nostalgia’.

The track’s neon synths glow between heart-thumping drums and hypnotic handclaps. A rush of energy builds as Georgia simply mesmerizes with a showstopping vocal turn. She showcases her towering range, reaching heavenly high notes in the process. A love-drunk verse gives way to a club-ready drop as the refrain takes flight, “The thought of you, it keeps me going round and round, you spin me like a merry-go-round, I’m swimming in nostalgia.”

Regarding the collaboration, NOTD commented, “We are super excited about ‘Nostalgia,’ as we wrote it in LA last fall with Captain Cuts and Georgia, the ‘So Close’ gang!! The song came super naturally in the session after messing around with a few ideas, and it all just felt right.”

Georgia added, “I was still singing it in my head weeks after writing it, and I was so pleased when the boys said they wanted to release it.”

For NOTD, “Nostalgia” arrives on the heels of “Hold On Me” [feat. Emei]. Since dropping at the end of last year, the track has amassed over 1.7 million Spotify streams and was supported by remixes from Lavern and demotapes. Right out of the gate, “Hold On Me” earned critical acclaim. EUPHORIA. hailed NOTD’s “universally accessible melodies,” and SWEETY HIGH applauded “Hold On Me” as “a flawless synthesis of the guys’ production talents, with a vibey, retro synth dance sound that makes us want to get on our feet.”

NOTD kicked off 2023 with singles ‘AM:PM’, ‘Honest,’ and their first collaboration in Swedish ‘Occhi D’Amore’ featuring Swedish superstar Veronica Maggio. They toured the US with Two Friends and supported The Chainsmokers on multiple dates, playing venues including Red Rocks (Morrison, CO), LA Historic Park (Los Angeles, CA), Forrest Hills Stadium (NYC), and The Xfinity Center (Boston, MA). They also served up a Japanese version of “AM:PM” feat. YU-KA, which was followed by a local album product (digital and CD), three sold-out shows, and a promo tour in Japan.

Since NOTD’s debut, the multi-platinum duo has accumulated over 3 Billion streams. After getting their start remixing pop music’s elite (Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato, etc.), they released a slew of original hits including two top-40 singles (“So Close” and “I Wanna Know”) on U.S. Pop Radio, one of which was also the #1 most played song on US Dance Radio in 2019. In 2020 they were also nominated to an iHeartMusic award for Dance Song of the Year.

In 2022 they released their debut EP titled “NOTED…” which included a stacked guest list, with vocals courtesy of QUINN XCII, kenzie, The Band CAMINO, and more.