Oaff-Savera on social media helping music: We've definitely benefited from it

Composer duo Oaff and Savera, who gained the spotlight with their tracks from the film 'Gehraiyaan', are unstoppable when it comes to creativity.

By News Bureau

Their music is like a whiff of fresh air in the Bollywood music scene. Composer duo Oaff and Savera, who gained the spotlight with their tracks from the film ‘Gehraiyaan’, are unstoppable when it comes to creativity.

The two, who made their first performance on stage at the Vh1 Supersonic on Friday, have spoken about how Bollywood and social media helping artistes to come to the forefront present their best and reach out directly to fans.

Be it ‘Beqaboo’, ‘Doobey’ or the title track of ‘Gehraiyaan’, Oaff and Savera have made it big on the music front.

Do they agree with the fact that Bollywood helps independent artists to come to the forefront?

Savera said: “Yes, now more than ever specially a lot of new directors, production houses and just people are growing in general and realising that it’s good to entertain different kinds of musicians, singers and composers from the genre table. So, I mean it’s a great thing to have.”

What about social media, especially the video-making culture with reels?

“We definitely benefited from that. Gehnraiyaan had something like 100-1000 reels and Doobey had even more. So, it’s a great way to reach people directly. You don’t make music for reels necessary,” said Oaff, whose real name is Kabeer Kathpalia.

Adding to Oaff, Savera said: “It’s a good medium to grow your fanbase and grow your music.”

Oaff finds it “cool” for “other creators to use your music and create something new it’s kind of like the creative process is not ending it’s still going on.”

There was a time when music composers did not get the limelight, however, with ‘Gehraiyaan’, which released in 2022, Oaff and Savera changed that.

Savera said: “We are grateful.”

Oaff added: “I feel like it’s important. We were making independent music before, and we get this a lot of independent musicians telling us that it’s a cool thing that has happened with what you guys have done and honestly we were just making music.”

“We did push for the fact that all the musicians need to get credit. Everybody needs to get paid properly. We need to get our credit where its due because at the end of the day everybody is putting their love and hard work and you need to be recognised for that.”

–By Durga Chakravarty

