scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

OTT release of BTS Busan concert film 'Yet To Come' slotted for Nov 9

'BTS: Yet to Come', the concert movie of K-pop idols BTS, will be available globally on an OTT platform starting from November 9.

By Agency News Desk
OTT release of BTS Busan concert film 'Yet To Come' slotted for Nov 9 _pic courtesy news agency
OTT release of BTS Busan concert film 'Yet To Come' slotted for Nov 9 _pic courtesy news agency

‘BTS: Yet to Come’, the concert movie of K-pop idols BTS, will be available globally on an OTT platform starting from November 9. The idea behind the OTT release is to celebrate the glitz and glamour of K-pop. The ‘BTS: Yet to Come’ concert was performed by the seven-member boy band in Busan in October last year in support of the Korean port city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. It was held at the Asiad Main Stadium with approximately 50,000 people in attendance.

The concert was also live-streamed on Weverse, the fan platform operated by Hybe. The film sees BTS perform 19 of their hit tracks, including ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’, ‘Run’, ‘MIC Drop’ and the title track, ‘Yet To Come’. It was released on the big screen across the world, including India, earlier this year on February 1.

The boy band is on a break from their group activities as its members Suga, Jin and J-Hope complete their mandatory military duties.

Once all of the band’s members complete their military duties (RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are yet to enlist), they will release the 10-year anniversary album of their third LP ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life.

It was this LP that ended up making BTS the global sensation it has become.

In addition, BTS will also release a new album in 2025, but before that, on November 3, Jungkook will come out with his debut solo album ‘Golden’.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
After the success of Bigg Boss, these contestants buy a new car
Next article
Vishal Aditya Singh on 'Chand Jalne Laga': Post 'BB 13', was waiting to spearhead a love story
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US