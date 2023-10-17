OTT release of BTS Busan concert film 'Yet To Come' slotted for Nov 9

‘BTS: Yet to Come’, the concert movie of K-pop idols BTS, will be available globally on an OTT platform starting from November 9. The idea behind the OTT release is to celebrate the glitz and glamour of K-pop. The ‘BTS: Yet to Come’ concert was performed by the seven-member boy band in Busan in October last year in support of the Korean port city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. It was held at the Asiad Main Stadium with approximately 50,000 people in attendance.

The concert was also live-streamed on Weverse, the fan platform operated by Hybe. The film sees BTS perform 19 of their hit tracks, including ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’, ‘Run’, ‘MIC Drop’ and the title track, ‘Yet To Come’. It was released on the big screen across the world, including India, earlier this year on February 1.

The boy band is on a break from their group activities as its members Suga, Jin and J-Hope complete their mandatory military duties.

Once all of the band’s members complete their military duties (RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are yet to enlist), they will release the 10-year anniversary album of their third LP ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life.

It was this LP that ended up making BTS the global sensation it has become.

In addition, BTS will also release a new album in 2025, but before that, on November 3, Jungkook will come out with his debut solo album ‘Golden’.