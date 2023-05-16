scorecardresearch
Payal Dev gives a late 90's melody essence in her new single 'Kam Toh Nahi' ft. Digangana Suryavanshi and Rohit Purohit

By Pooja Tiwari
Popular singer-composer Payal Dev, who has won hearts with her soulful and melodious voice is out with her new single ‘Kam Toh Nahi’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. Bringing her signature soulful vocals to this melodious track composed and sing by her, T-Series’ Kam Toh Nahi also features Digangana Suryavanshi and Rohit Purohit.

Penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the music video of the track directed by Video Brains has been shot extensively in Goa at some picturesque locations and showcases a forgotten bitter-sweet love between the leads.

Talking about the song says Payal Dev, “Kam Toh Nahi is a soulful heartbreak song and I feel everyone who has experienced the emotion will relate to it – It’s a genre my fans enjoy listening to me in and I hope they like this track.”

Adds lyricist Kunaal Vermaa, “The lyrics of Kam Toh Nahi convey love, longing, and a bitter-sweet emotion and Payal Dev’s soulful vocals only elevate it further.”

Says Digangana Suryavanshi, “Contrary to a typical love song, Kam Toh Nahi, has “thairaav”. It’s a beautiful track that listeners will enjoy.”

Adds Rohit Purohit, “Audiences will relate to Kam Toh Nahi in many ways because we’ve all experienced this situation at some point in our lives.”

Payal Dev’s Kam Toh Nahi is produced by T-Series. Featuring Digangana Suryavanshi and Rohit Purohit, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel

