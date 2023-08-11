Enjoy the season of love’ With Payal Dev and Stebin Ben’s ‘Baarish Hai Jaanam’ Ft. Harshita Gaur – Out Now on T-Series

Rain and romance is always the best combo! And if you enjoy listening to a beautiful romantic song while enjoying the rains, then Stebin Ben and Payal Dev’s ‘Baarish Hai Jaanam’ is totally meant for you. The song produced by Bhushan Kumar features Harshita Gaur and Stebin in this romantic number and this oh-so-good looking couple will totally make your heart skip a beat.

While Payal Dev has sung the song along with Stebin Ben, the music for it has also been composed by Payal Dev. Raj Shekhar has penned the lyrics of the song, and the video has been directed by Siddharth- Garima.

Payal Dev spoke about her experience, “Personally, I enjoy singing songs related to the rain. I just love the season, and if it’s a romantic number, it is even better. I am glad I got associated with this beautiful song.”

Talking about the song Stebin shares, “I loved the vibe of Baarish Hai Jaanam, and the way the lyrics are written is just beautiful. Singing the song as well as shooting for Baarish Hai Jaanam was such a serene experience. I thank Payal Dev for being a great co-singer and Harshita for being an amazing co-actor, making this one a great experience.”

Harshita says, “When Baarish Hai Jaanam came to me, I gladly said yes without giving it a second thought. I am a big-time romantic and also love the rain, so the song seemed like a tailormade for me. I am very thankful to Bhushan sir and T-Series for having faith in me. This is an experience I will cherish for long.”

Director Siddharth-Garima also says, “Shooting for the song with Harshita and Stebin was so good. They are great performers, to top that, the song has an amazing vibe that helped it come out so well.”

Lyricist Raj Shekhar shares, “We write so many songs on rain and romance, and every time making it different is not possible, but the way Stebin and Payal sang it truly elevated it. I am very glad that my words have the perfect voice.”

