Priyanka chahar choudhary and gippy grewal's jung song out now: fan says she is giving rockstar vibes

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gippy Grewal’s Jung song is finally out now. The poster of this song has been shared by Gippy Grewal on his instagram account.

As we can see in this poster, Gippy Grewal and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen together in this song. Both are going to be seen opposite to each other for the very first time. People are excited to watch this song after watching the poster.

Priyanka shared on her Instagram and captioned, “JUNG” Video OUT NOW”

Fan impressed with her looks and commented saying, “Queen looks and Rockstar vibes!! Pari you killed it! Go and stream the mv guys on humble music yt channel!