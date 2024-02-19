HomeMusicNews

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gippy Grewal’s Jung song out now: Fan says she is giving Rockstar vibes

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gippy Grewal's Jung song is finally out now.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gippy Grewal's Jung song
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gippy Grewal's Jung song_pic courtesy YT

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gippy Grewal’s Jung song is finally out now. The poster of this song has been shared by Gippy Grewal on his instagram account.

As we can see in this poster, Gippy Grewal and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen together in this song. Both are going to be seen opposite to each other for the very first time. People are excited to watch this song after watching the poster.

Priyanka shared on her Instagram and captioned, “JUNG” Video OUT NOW”

Fan impressed with her looks and commented saying, “Queen looks and Rockstar vibes!! Pari you killed it! Go and stream the mv guys on humble music yt channel!

Jung
Priyanka chahar choudhary and gippy grewal's jung song out now: fan says she is giving rockstar vibes
Previous article
Jeremy Renner makes surprise appearance at People's Choice Awards: 'Feels good to be back'
Next article
AICF should clarify the need for forensic audit: Chess Players Forum official
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US