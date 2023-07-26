scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary giving Sridevi vibes in iconic blue saree from her new song ‘Baarish Aa Gayi Hai’

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a highly talented actor in the entertainment world and has a huge fan base. She gained popularity by playing the lead role of Tejo Sandhu in the successful show Udaariyaan.

The Bigg Boss 16 fame shared the music video and a glimpse of her sizzling look. In the song, she looks stunning, dressed in a blue, pink and yellow saree, wearing bangles, and the setting shows that it’s raining.

We are totally in awe of her beauty. She reminds us of Sridevi from Mr India song ‘Kate Nahi  Kat Te’. Sridevi was also seen dancing in the rain flaunting her beauty in style.

