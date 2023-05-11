Raja Kumari drops the music video of ‘Born to Win’

Raja Kumari, the international sensation has been grabbing all eyeballs for her powerful album titled The Bridge and now the music video of the very first track from the album ‘Born To Win’ has been dropped and it is spectacular. As always Raja Kumari’s unique style quotient and impactful screen presence wins our heart.

The album had already been released on 28th April and today the music video was dropped and in one word its pure magic. Well Raja Kumari has never disappointed us be it with her fashion skills or her magical voice and her tracks that directly strikes a chord with us and now this music video is surely here to rule.

Talking about the music video Raja Kumari opens up, “I’m so happy and elated to bring this magical work with my audiences. It is a labour of love, passion and something that I genuinely believe in and have been working for a long time now. The audience has showered an immense amount of love to the album and I look forward to the same amount of love for the music video too.”

She further added, “My goal with every song is to bring something different for my audiences that they have not seen me doing before and Born to Win is really one such song. The song gives you an exotic feel yet with so much of an Indian touch.”

The Bridge comprises nine songs titled Born To Win, No Nazar, Babylon, Juice, lovesick, La India, Gods & Fearless and has been produced under Raja Kumari ‘s own music label Godmother Records. The audio of the tracks has been already released and with Born to Win’s video release today we are looking forward to the release of the videos of the other eight tracks very soon.