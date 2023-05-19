scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Raja Kumari is 'thrilled' for her Cannes debut: 'My music has inspired audience'

Hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who is known for the chartbuster track 'City Slums' and recently dropped her album, 'The Bridge', is set for the prestigious ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

By Agency News Desk
Raja Kumari is 'thrilled' for her Cannes debut: 'My music has inspired audience'
Raja Kumari is 'thrilled' for her Cannes debut: 'My music has inspired audience'

Hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who is known for the chartbuster track ‘City Slums’ and recently dropped her album, ‘The Bridge’, is set for the prestigious ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

This will be the first time she will be attending the festival. Speaking of attending the Cannes 2023, she said: “I am thrilled to be a part of The Cannes Festival this year. I recognise that my music and my journey has inspired my audience. I hope I am able to represent everything that I have built. I want to embrace this opportunity entirely and it’s an honour to share the carpet with the most influential names. We are all here to celebrate the beauty of being an artist and the work we create.”

She further mentioned: “We’re all here to celebrate the beauty of being an artist and for me, it’s important to celebrate Indian couture. Wearing Manish Malhotra represents more than just clothing, it’s our Indian pride.”

The Cannes Film Festival, known for its star-studded lineup, carries immense star power, making it one of the grandest film festivals of the year. It is part of the ‘Big Three Film Festivals’ of Europe after Venice and Berlin International Film Festivals

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
NASA's CAPSTONE images Moon, successfully tests GPS-like technology
Next article
WTC Final: Conditions in England should suit Australia a little bit more than India, says Ricky Ponting
This May Also Interest You
Technology

YouTube to bring 30-second non-skip ads to TVs

Sports

Next Gen Cup will help us improve ourselves: Bengaluru FC's Sharon Padattil

News

Ajay-Atul along with 30+ Chorus Singers To Perform Live Orchestra On Jai Shri Ram From Adipurush

News

'Gladiator' sequel rounds up its cast; adds Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, others

Technology

Apple releases iOS 16.5 with new sports tab in its News app

Technology

Microsoft detects average 156,000 business email compromise attempts daily

Sports

Next Gen Cup a great cultural experience for foreign players, say visiting team coaches

Sports

WTC Final: Conditions in England should suit Australia a little bit more than India, says Ricky Ponting

Technology

NASA's CAPSTONE images Moon, successfully tests GPS-like technology

Technology

Meta may fire 6K workers in its 3rd round of job cuts next week: Report

Sports

WTC Final: 'X-factor' Ishan Kishan has the potential to bat in middle-order, believes Ricky Ponting

Health & Lifestyle

Plastics pervasive in food supply: Australian study

Health & Lifestyle

Krishna Saksena's 'God is Love' released by VK Singh

News

Dr. Karan Ramani believes ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ will set a benchmark in Marathi Cinema

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi has learnt the art of converting 50s into 100s from Kohli, says Sehwag

Health & Lifestyle

New soft 'e-skin' mimics human sense of touch, talks to brain

News

Irra Mor, Randeep Hooda bond over common background at 'Inspector Avinash' shoot

News

Sonu Sood's political film 'Srimantha', 3 other Kannada movies hit screens

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US