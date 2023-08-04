scorecardresearch
Rapper Shubh brings his tour to India: It’s my homecoming

Punjabi-Canadian rapper of Indian descent Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh, is gearing up for his first-ever live performance with the much anticipated multi-city ‘Still Rollin India Tour’. 

Punjabi-Canadian rapper of Indian descent Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh, is gearing up for his first-ever live performance with the much anticipated multi-city ‘Still Rollin India Tour’. Shubh said: “India is home for me in more ways than one, and this is an extremely special moment for me as it’s my homecoming tour. I get to kick off my debut in the live arena domain in a country that has been instrumental in the evolution of my creativity and my growth as an artist. I can’t wait to step on that stage and interact with all my amazing desi fans.”

The three-month long tour, starting September, will see the viral artist perform across 12 cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Jaipur.

The ‘Still Rollin India Tour’ is part of the 24-year-old artist’s World Tour that will see him travel to the UK, the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US.

The tour is presented under the banner of Bollyboom and produced by Percept Live, Spacebound and Team Innovation.

Joji George, CEO, Percept Live states, “The endeavor at Bollyboom has always been to provide a platform to South Asian artists from the burgeoning Indian music industry and be a torchbearer towards fostering Indian sounds and promoting desi artists.”

In 2021, Shubh became an overnight internet sensation, courtesy his breakout single ‘We Rollin’ which went on to garner over 201 million views on YouTube. This was followed by the release of his singles ‘Elevated’, ‘Offshore’ and ‘Baller’ which made it to the Billboard Canadian Hot 100.

Earlier this year, he released his debut four-track album titled ‘Still Rollin’. His dominance as one of the highest streamed Indian artists continues with over 12 lakh monthly listeners on Spotify to his credit.

In the recent past, celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh among many others have endorsed Shubh’s music over social media which is a seamless blend between western and eastern influences.

Shubh is known for the tracks ‘Elevated’, ‘We Rollin’, ‘No Love’, ‘Still Rollin’, ‘OG’ and ‘Dior’ among many others.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
