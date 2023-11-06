scorecardresearch
Rashmeet Kaur: ‘Haye Ri Duniya’ is a mix of powerful trap beats, contemplative lyrics

Rashmeet Kaur has released her latest single ‘Haye Ri Duniya’. She said that the track fuses powerful trap beats and contemplative lyrics.

By Agency News Desk
Singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, who is known for the viral hit song ‘Bajre Da Sitta’, and recently lent her voice to the song ‘Dil Hai Ranjhana’ from the Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Tejas’, has released her latest single ‘Haye Ri Duniya’. She said that the track fuses powerful trap beats and contemplative lyrics.

‘Haye Ri Duniya’, for which she has collaborated with rapper Ikka, is from her upcoming album ‘Kaura’.

Talking about the track, Rashmeet told IANS: “The elements woven into ‘Haye Ri Duniya’ are a fusion of powerful trap beats and contemplative lyrics. This dynamic combination creates a rhythmic experience that not only captivates the listener but also invites them to reflect on the complexities of the world we inhabit. It’s a musical tapestry that strikes a balance between engaging melodies and thought-provoking content.”

Talking about how the track came into being, the singer mentioned: “The genesis of ‘Haye Ri Duniya’ lies in real-life situations, presented through the lens of poetic expression. As the songwriter and composer, I drew from personal experiences and emotions to craft the lyrics, infusing them with a sense of depth and resonance. Collaborating with my lyricist friend, Dhruv Yogi, from Delhi, we strived to encapsulate the essence of the human experience within this song. The result is a piece that speaks to the heart and soul of every individual who engages with it.”

‘Haye Ri Duniya’ is available on streaming on all major audio streaming platforms.

