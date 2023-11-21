scorecardresearch
Rashmeet Kaur, Munawar Faruqui unleashes desi swag with their single ‘Pyar Ki Bahaar’

Rashmeet Kaur, she has collaborated with comedian Munawar Faruqui, who has lent his rapping skills to her song, unleashing a wave of desi swag.

By Agency News Desk
Rashmeet Kaur, Munawar Faruqui unleashes desi swag with their single ‘Pyar Ki Bahaar’ _pic courtesy news agency
Rashmeet Kaur, Munawar Faruqui unleashes desi swag with their single ‘Pyar Ki Bahaar’ _pic courtesy news agency

Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who is well known for her songs such as ‘Dil Hai Ranjhana’ from ‘Tejas’ and ‘Ghana Kasoota’, has unleashed a new wave of Punjabi pop with ‘Pyar Ki Bahaar’, where she has collaborated with comedian Munawar Faruqui, who has lent his rapping skills to her song, unleashing a wave of desi swag.

Giving very rustic vocals with added glamour, Rashmeet’s own singing is very classy and a good example of modern-day Punjabi pop which is unapologetically rooted, and very much colourful.

Laden with both a colourful tone, as well as a strong groove, ‘Pyar Ki Bahaar’ boasts a powerful melody and contrary to its name doesn’t feel like a love song at all.

It doesn’t even feel like a celebration of love, but rather a pure party anthem which is great to dance to, and it indeed does that well.

Munawar’s rap is on par with Rashmika’s singing as he goes full freestyle in a style very similar to the likes of Raftaar.

But here, his pace is deliberately slower as her own singing is more colourful, though the two complement each other very well with their radically different vocal styles.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
