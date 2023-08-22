scorecardresearch
Recreated version of ‘Kaho Na Pyar Hai’ is my tribute to Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel: Madhur Sharma

Singer Madhur Sharma released the recreated version of the iconic song 'Kaho Na Pyar Hai' and the singer feels grateful for receiving so much love for the song.

By Agency News Desk
Singer Madhur Sharma released the recreated version of the iconic song ‘Kaho Na Pyar Hai’ and the singer feels grateful for receiving so much love for the song. He said the song is a tribute from my end to Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel and Udit Narayan. Madhur known for his live performances has released the recreated version of one of the most iconic songs ‘Kaho Na Pyar Hai’ which is getting immense love from the audience.

The singer is super excited with the response and shared about the song, experience shooting it and much more.

Talking about the song, Madhur said: “First of all, I want to thank everyone for giving so much love to the song. I had never thought people would accept the recreated version of ‘Kaho Na Pyar Hai’ with so much love. It is trending everywhere. It is tribute from my end for Hrithik, Ameesha and Udit Narayan.”

Sharing how the idea of recreating this song came to his mind, he said: “I was in one of my live shows in Mumbai when suddenly I started singing this song and the crowd went mad. That moment I realised, I want to recreate this song. With the support from SaReGaMA, we got the permission to recreate this song and it is finally out.”

Sharing the experience of shooting this song, the singer said: “I enjoyed a lot while shooting this song. Actually earlier I had not planned to shoot the video of the song. But then one day the team called me saying they wanted to shoot the video. I was in Rajasthan at my In Laws house. So we made the arrangement there and shot the song.”

Song ‘Kaho Na Pyar Hai’ is recreated by Madhur and music has been given by Swapnli Tare.

