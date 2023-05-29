Rego B will now attempt a cover of Justin Bieber's 'Peaches'

Bappi Lahiri’s grandson Rego B says he will soon release his seventh cover song, and it’s none other than Justin Bieber’s global hit single ‘Peaches’. Rego B was interacting with the media to celebrate his new song titled ‘Perfect’. The track ‘Perfect’ is yet another cover song; the original was crooned by Ed Sheeran.

The teen singing sensation, whose real name is Swastik Bansal, but goes by his stage name, Rego B, is popular for his covers and has a massive fan following.

Talking about his new song’s success, Rego B said: “I am so happy and feeling so blessed. All my songs are hitting one million-, two million-plus hits. ‘Perfect’, my new song released recently, has already crossed one million-plus views. I am super thankful to all my fans.”

Adding about his next release, “My next single, it will be a cover song, Peaches, it’s from Justin Bieber, it is my favorite song from my favorite genre. It will be my 7th cover song” added Rego.

The child singing prodigy is also venturing into commercial film singing and will be voicing a composition prepared by his celebrated late grandfather for the film ‘Khoobsurat Padosan’.

Rego B said: “‘Khoobsurat Padosan is my dad’s film. We are producing it and the film has songs from my grandfather. I have done one, which was composed by my grandfather, ‘Note Pe Vote’. It is quite a comic song, a really fun song. It will be released in July.”