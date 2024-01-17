Indo-European Ridi Oswal unveils her latest single ‘Guilty Feet’

Ridi Oswal, Indo-European Singer Songwriter has unveiled her latest single, ‘Guilty Feet’. This new addition to her musical repertoire is now available for audiences worldwide on major streaming platforms. ‘Guilty Feet’ represents another landmark in Ridi’s continuously evolving career, showcasing her unique ability to blend diverse cultural influences in her music.

Ridi’s single ‘Guilty Feet’ is a captivating fusion of self-love, expression, and a yearning for bespoke affection. The song seamlessly blends global and desi sounds, featuring classical Indian instruments like Tabla and Dholaks, creating a vibrant and relatable masterpiece for a worldwide audience. This musical journey explores the essence of a truly independent woman’s unapologetic desires, enriched by the depth of Indian rhythm and grooves. The essence of ‘guilty feet’ originates from the belief that every woman is entitled to love, appreciation, freedom, and independence without being burdened by guilt.

The concept of ‘guilty feet’ embraces these desires, questioning why any woman should feel remorseful for pursuing self-expression, which is fundamentally a basic human right. The song delves into the notion of yielding to these desires, allowing your ‘guilty feet’ to lead you where you genuinely feel a sense of ‘rightness.’ Ultimately, it encourages trusting your instincts, emphasizing that, at the end of the day, following your inner compass is essential.

The music of “Guilty Feet” masterfully weaves Ridi’s signature style, integrating the intricate rhythms of the tabla with contemporary beats of bass for an enchanting auditory experience. Throughout the composition, the tabla remains the primary instrument, with a rap element introduced at the bridge, drawing inspiration from the dynamic styles of MIA and Katy Perry. The second verse introduces the soulful sounds of the sitar while the electric guitar takes centre stage post-bridge, infusing the piece with a pop-rock essence. Accompanying the entire ensemble, the real trumpet elevates the track to new heights.

The accompanying music video complements the sonic experience, skillfully narrating the core of ‘Guilty Feet’ through dynamic imagery and storytelling. This visual counterpart vividly showcases Ridi’s creative vision as an artist, delivering a captivating exploration of self-acceptance and empowerment. Together, the song and visuals create a unique and immersive narrative that resonates with audiences on a global scale.

Reflecting on her latest work, Ridi states, “Guilty Feet is an Indo-Western fusion carefully crafted to bring together the rhythmic intricacies of Indian music with the universal appeal of Western pop. We’ve blended traditional instruments like the tabla with contemporary bass lines to create something that is both innovative and familiar.”

“It’s a light, fun song at its core, but it’s also imbued with a depth that speaks to our shared experiences. Guilty feet speaks on the idea of allowing ourselves to follow what we most desire , without being shamed for doing so, hence the word guilty, which is why I believe it has the power to resonate with people from all walks of life, irrespective of their cultural background.”

Ridi has quickly risen to prominence in the global music scene. Her engaging pop melodies have captivated a dedicated fanbase. Her music has garnered significant attention across various platforms. This impressive reach underlines Ridi’s growing influence and the universal appeal of her music. With the launch of ‘Guilty Feet’ marks another milestone in Ridi’s illustrious career, underscoring her growth as an artist and her quick rise to prominence in the global music scene.

The release of ‘Guilty Feet’ adds to Ridi’s remarkable journey in the music industry. Her ability to blend her Indian heritage with her experiences growing up in Switzerland has enabled her to create music that not only crosses geographical boundaries but also connects deeply with people from various cultures.