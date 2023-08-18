Rohanpreet Singh goes all gangsta with new track 'God's Fav'

Playback singer Rohanpreet Singh, who is known for various tracks such as ‘Baarish Mein Tum’ and ‘La La La’, has released his new song ‘God’s Fav’, which was also promoted by his wife, the playback singer Neha Kakkar.

‘God’s Fav’ features a mix of gangsta and freestyle rap, where Rohanpreet Singh unleashes all swag and attitude in his delivery, which is very well timed and ecstatic, giving a great groove to the already cool party track.

The song features great production with a booming bass with some panning on a few of the samples used, which add an extra flavour. Panning in music production refers to the sound shifting from left to right ear in the stereo field system.

In addition to the swag and attitude, the song has a raw edge to it which while smooth and polished adds to the gangsta flavour with a Punjabi folk tang, and a full on desi mode.

Apart from the polished and smooth style, the accompanying music video for the song also adds in much detail, giving glamour, elegance and a hard edge as it escalates to the dance of various background dancers, cool cars, red lights and fire.

‘God’s Fav’ delivers a punkish flavour of desi Punjabi hip hop which celebrates youth with a simple but dynamic flair, which is both a great party and dance track, as well as something listeners can chill to and relax, and it is sure road to audiences tapping their feet to the vibrant grooves.

The track has received favourable reception from audiences on social media who have called it “rage” and “fire”, with both Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar saying: “You’re killing it my brother” and “Hubby’s on Fire!!”

Fans have also praised the song for its mellifluous, melodic nature, feel good attitude, rhythm, groove and style.