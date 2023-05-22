scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Sana Khan, Sharad Malhotra's 'Dil Nisaar Hua' celebrates love and passion

The song 'Dil Nisaar Hua' featuring Sharad Malhotra, Sana Khan, and Jaya Nandi hit the airwaves on Monday.

By Agency News Desk
Sana Khan, Sharad Malhotra's 'Dil Nisaar Hua' celebrates love and passion
Sana Khan, Sharad Malhotra's 'Dil Nisaar Hua' celebrates love and passion

The song ‘Dil Nisaar Hua’ featuring Sharad Malhotra, Sana Khan, and Jaya Nandi hit the airwaves on Monday. Crooned by Javed Ali, the song is the first chapter from the three chapters of the timeless musical trilogy.

Shot in Antaleya, Turkey, the song blends melody, emotions and soulful vocals with music composed by music director Prateek Gandhi, and the music video directed by Faisal Miya Photuwale.

Actor Sharad Malhotra shared: “The song exudes immense love through its enchanting music, heartfelt lyrics, and beautifully shot visuals. Every aspect of the song contributes to its exceptional nature, but the presence of talented artists, including myself and the stunning faces alongside me, and the breathtaking locations, truly make it extraordinary. The song is a true celebration of love and connection which will transport us to a realm of deep, intense, and pure emotions.”

Sharing her thoughts on the song, Sana Khan said: “Being a part of ‘Dil Nisaar Hua’ has been an incredible journey. The song beautifully encapsulates the essence of love and showcases the raw emotions we experience. I am thrilled for audiences to witness this musical masterpiece.”

The song, released by Krooners Musik, in association with The Bucketlist Films, is available to stream on Krooners Musik official Youtube Channel.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jennifer Lawrence made 'Bread and Roses' after feeling 'helpless' for Afghan women
Next article
Ex-SoftBank veteran Manoj Kohli joins WeWork India as independent Board Director
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy survives spirited fightback to edge Brazil in a five-goal thriller

News

Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting 'Vijay 69'; says, 'Dard to hai'

Technology

Garuda Aerospace & HAL subsidiary Naini Aerospace to make drones

News

Parineeti Chopra realised Raghav Chadha was ‘the one’ over ‘one breakfast together’

Technology

Wind energy may enhance coolant power needs in nuclear plants: IIT Jodhpur

Technology

Ex-SoftBank veteran Manoj Kohli joins WeWork India as independent Board Director

News

Jennifer Lawrence made 'Bread and Roses' after feeling 'helpless' for Afghan women

Sports

Australia confident of Josh Hazlewood's availability for WTC final after scans show no soreness: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Strong legs can help heart attack patients have better prognosis: Study

News

Varun Dhawan feels 'Bhediya' was an experience that 'enriched' him as an actor

Sports

IPL 2023: Rising from the ranks, late-starter Madhwal emerges as a go-to bowler at Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: I told Sachin, we would have loved to bat on this pitch, Lara says of Wankhede belter after SRH's defeat

Technology

Biz2Credit to hire 200 for digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X in India

News

Mouni Roy gears up for Cannes debut: 'Can't wait to showcase my passion for cinema'

News

Michael J. Fox tells Whoopi Goldberg he regrets turning down his 'Ghost' role

Sports

IPL 2023: I should have finished the chase; was hitting the ball towards the end, says Vijay Shankar

Sports

IPL 2023: It's just that it didn't click this season, says Bangar on Karthik's poor finishing form

Sports

Gill's got strong wrists and beautiful timing: Brett Lee on Shubman's ton against RCB

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US