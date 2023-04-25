Seventeen’s 10th mini album FML out now

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN are back with their 10th mini album FML today. The album arrives on the heels of the historic news that pre-orders for the new release surpassed 4.64M, the largest number of pre-orders ever in the history of K-pop.

With FML, SEVENTEEN offer two lead singles – “F*ck My Life” and “Super” – for the first time since their debut. The group’s leader S COUPS said, “Our new album contains both the music we want to present and the messages we want to convey,” commenting on the two tracks of contrasting nature that boast the act’s flair as both K-pop performance icons and a companion to their fans and their listeners.

“F*ck My Life” captures a state of mind engulfed with negative thoughts, speaking to the everyday stories of everyone just making it through life. Instead of trying to comfort those in distress with words in vain, SEVENTEEN choose to tell themselves to ‘Fight for my life.’ By doing so, the 13 members subtly but surely let those tuning in know that at the very least, they will always be on ‘your’ side doing the same.

In a change of pace, “Super” is an alternative jersey club track accompanied by a blockbuster performance. The members and over 200 dancers featured in the music video shed light on the value of ‘coming together as one,’ as the single-minded crew delivers a complex and powerful choreography of a never-before-seen scale.

In addition to the lead singles, the mini album includes the unit tracks “Fire” (Hip-hop Unit), “I Don’t Understand But I Luv U” (Performance Unit) and “Dust” (Vocal Unit), as well as another full group track “April shower.”

FML arrives 9 months after SECTOR 17 – the repackage of the band’s 4th full-length album – which charted at No.4 on the Billboard 200. Their 4th full-length album Face the Sun was the best-selling album in Korea in 2022 with 3.28M copies sold. According to IFPI’s Global Album Sales chart, Face the Sun and SECTOR 17 were also the 5th and 9th best-selling albums globally in 2022.

About SEVENTEEN

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of “K-pop Stage-breakers,” SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork. The performance powerhouse made their U.S. TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

SEVENTEEN’s 4th studio album Face the Sun marked a new milestone in K-pop, rendering the SEVENTEEN the second artist in K-pop history after BTS to surpass the 2 million mark for first-week album sales. The album was also the act’s first top-10 charting album on the Billboard 200, which was soon followed by their latest release SECTOR 17 that debuted at No.4 on the chart.

The group closed out 2022 as the first K-pop artist to take home PUSH Performance of the Year at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and the first K-pop act to win Best New and Best Push at 2022 MTV European Music Awards.