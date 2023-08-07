scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Shankar Mahadevan on 'Shiv Chalisa': This breathless rendition seeks to mirror eternal nature of Lord Shiva

Shankar Mahadevan, who has sung a breathless rendition of 'Shiv Chalisa' said that it "not only pays homage to the mighty deity, but also inspires a deep, heartfelt connection with the divine."

By Agency News Desk
Shankar Mahadevan on 'Shiv Chalisa': This breathless rendition seeks to mirror eternal nature of Lord Shiva
Shankar Mahadevan

Renowned vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, who has sung a breathless rendition of ‘Shiv Chalisa’ said that it “not only pays homage to the mighty deity, but also inspires a deep, heartfelt connection with the divine.”

Shemaroo Bhakti’s super-fast and breathless rendition of ‘Shiv Chalisa’, is a divine musical marvel, sung by Shankar Mahadevan. This unique offering will take devotees of Lord Shiva and music enthusiasts on an extraordinary spiritual voyage.

Commenting on this new version, Shankar said: “The divine energy of Lord Shiva is beautifully encapsulated in the ‘Shiv Chalisa.’ Our rendition aims to not only pay homage to the mighty deity but also to inspire a deep, heartfelt connection with the divine. Just as a river flows ceaselessly, this breathless rendition seeks to mirror the eternal nature of Lord Shiva.”

“The overwhelming response to the super fast Hanuman Chalisa was humbling, and I hope that this rendition of the Shiv Chalisa on Shemaroo Bhakti will touch the hearts of devotees and resonate with them at a spiritual level. Music is a universal language, and I am grateful to be part of this journey,” he added.

Continuing the monumental success of the super fast ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, which amassed over 21 million views on Shemaroo Bhakti’s YouTube channel, Shankar has again collaborated with music composer, Dr Sanjayraj Gaurinandan.

Music composer Dr Gaurinandan said: “It is an honour to collaborate with Shankar Mahadevan on the rendition of ‘Shiv Chalisa’, celebrating Lord Shiva’s eternal nature through our mesmerising music. Our aim is to immerse listeners in divine grace and create a spiritual tapestry that resonates with all souls.”

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
How you feel about sleep can shape your well-being
Next article
Antibody-based therapies may help fight influenza B: Study
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Pakistan beat China 2-1 to remain in contention

Sports

La Liga: New season, new name, but same teams set to challenge (preview)

Technology

Musk’s Tesla appoints India-origin Vaibhav Taneja as CFO

Sports

Women's World Cup: Kerr returns as Australia storms into quarterfinals

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan get past Punjab FC 2-0 for second consecutive win

Sports

Golf: Korea’s An registers fourth runner-up finish of career at Wyndham Championship

Technology

Scientists discover highest-energy light coming from Sun

Sports

WI v IND: Nicholas Pooran fined 15 per cent match fee for criticising umpires

News

From bliss to battles: 5 series that depict strained marital bonds

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi L-G visits Lok Nayak Hospital; issues instructions for treatment of cancer patients

Sports

Athletics: World body ratifies world records for Kipyegon, Girma and Perez

Fashion & Lifestyle

Helen Flanagan says she's '33 and thriving' on her birthday

News

A light-hearted dare game leads to skeletons tumbling out of the closet in '1001 Nunakal'

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi says his brotherly camaraderie with Prem continued off screen

Sports

Scottish Open: Aditi to play Women’s Open, ISPS Handa with 70 in last round; Diksha in hunt too

News

Neeraj Ghaywan never felt like outsider as he took the reins of 'Made In Heaven 2'

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Malaysia beat Japan 3-1, seal berth in knockouts

Technology

Antibody-based therapies may help fight influenza B: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US