scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Shilpa Rao and Faridkot’s soulful melody ‘Numaani’ will pull at your heart strings! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

Singer Shilpa Rao and Pop rock duo Faridkot showcases the true range of their music in the fresh and distinct new track ‘Numaani’.

By Pooja Tiwari
NumaaniShilpa Rao and Faridkot’s soulful melody ‘Numaani’ will pull at your heart strings! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!
Shilpa Rao and Faridkot’s soulful melody ‘Numaani’ will pull at your heart strings! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

Singer Shilpa Rao and Pop rock duo Faridkot showcases the true range of their music in the fresh and distinct new track ‘Numaani’. Marking the first of many collaboration of the artists with T-Series, the song produced by Bhushan Kumar is touted be an unmissable melody for music lovers. Composed by Inderpreet Singh and Rajashri Sanyal of Faridkot band, the song reflects the flavours of all the artists while giving listeners a treat to the ears.

The music video featuring Faridkot duo and Shilpa Rao explores the beauty of nature making it real, raw and straight from the heart directed by Shakti Hasija. The video has been shot against the backdrop of tree-filled streets, forests and beaches – keeping the music and the lyrics centre-stage.

Talking about the song, Shilpa Rao said, “I’m particularly looking forward to ‘Numaani’ because it’s my first collaboration with T-Series and Faridkot which depicts a lovely connection between two souls. I hope the listeners will find this to be as heartfelt and enjoyable as we did.”

Faridkot remarks, “Collaborating with Shilpa Rao on this track was an enriching and exciting experience. She brings a unique and distinct rustic sound to the table, and synchronizing our vocals was a pleasure. We cannot wait to hear what the listeners have to say.”

Says director Shakti Hasija, “We wanted to maintain the essence of the music and lyric, while keeping it simple yet with a very naturistic approach. We are happy with the way the music video has turned out.”

T-Series brings you a first of its kind collaboration between Shilpa Rao X Faridkot with Numaani. Directed by Shakti Hasija, the music video of the track is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Previous article
Chitrangda Singh on working with Sara Ali Khan: I messaged Saif Ali Khan
Next article
Terence Lewis praises young talents for bringing variety in their dance
This May Also Interest You
News

Jason Momoa thinks 'Aquaman' isn't going anywhere, will be a part of new DCU

News

Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release on October 20

News

Terence Lewis praises young talents for bringing variety in their dance

News

Chitrangda Singh on working with Sara Ali Khan: I messaged Saif Ali Khan

News

Jayaraaj, Suresh Gopi team up 27 yrs after ‘Kaliyattam’ for their next untitled film

News

Nicolas Cage used to get slapped by fans at airport

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her beauty in orange bodycon dress also cuts shoe shaped cake

Health & Lifestyle

Unclean fuel, fast-food culture behind heart diseases in India: IIT Mandi

News

Chahat Vig to make acting debut with 'Gumraah'

News

Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia recollects Bollywood biggies advising against working with actress

Fashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti turns pink when asked about Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS Jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits

News

Anupama Kuwar takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for her role in ‘Baalveer 3’

Sports

IPL 2023: Gayle, de Villiers, Raina, Kumble, Morgan, Zaheer part of expert panel

News

Big B shares video of 5 planets aligned in straight line

Health & Lifestyle

New ultra-thin sensor may help you detect Covid & flu in just 10 secs

Health & Lifestyle

8,000 steps at least once a week can avert death risk: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: It'll be harder on the players with much more travel, admits Ricky Ponting

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US