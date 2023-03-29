Shilpa Rao and Faridkot’s soulful melody ‘Numaani’ will pull at your heart strings! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

Singer Shilpa Rao and Pop rock duo Faridkot showcases the true range of their music in the fresh and distinct new track ‘Numaani’. Marking the first of many collaboration of the artists with T-Series, the song produced by Bhushan Kumar is touted be an unmissable melody for music lovers. Composed by Inderpreet Singh and Rajashri Sanyal of Faridkot band, the song reflects the flavours of all the artists while giving listeners a treat to the ears.

The music video featuring Faridkot duo and Shilpa Rao explores the beauty of nature making it real, raw and straight from the heart directed by Shakti Hasija. The video has been shot against the backdrop of tree-filled streets, forests and beaches – keeping the music and the lyrics centre-stage.

Talking about the song, Shilpa Rao said, “I’m particularly looking forward to ‘Numaani’ because it’s my first collaboration with T-Series and Faridkot which depicts a lovely connection between two souls. I hope the listeners will find this to be as heartfelt and enjoyable as we did.”

Faridkot remarks, “Collaborating with Shilpa Rao on this track was an enriching and exciting experience. She brings a unique and distinct rustic sound to the table, and synchronizing our vocals was a pleasure. We cannot wait to hear what the listeners have to say.”

Says director Shakti Hasija, “We wanted to maintain the essence of the music and lyric, while keeping it simple yet with a very naturistic approach. We are happy with the way the music video has turned out.”

T-Series brings you a first of its kind collaboration between Shilpa Rao X Faridkot with Numaani. Directed by Shakti Hasija, the music video of the track is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.