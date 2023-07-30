scorecardresearch
Slash says his work with Michael Jackson was not a 'true collaboration'

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash says his work with Michael Jackson was not a "true" collaboration as the late King of Pop let him do his own thing in the studio.

Slash says his work with Michael Jackson was not a 'true collaboration'
Guns N' Roses - guitarist Slash and Michael Jackson

Slash, 58, appeared on Jackson's 1991 album 'Dangerous'.

However, Slash revealed that the secret to their successful partnership was not working too closely together.

As per Female First, the guitarist told wmmr.com: “Mike just does his thing and he does it so incredibly well. I mean, he just exudes … it just comes out of him and he just let me do my thing.”

“So I just did what came natural to me and he just let me have the floor — that was basically it. There wasn’t, again, a lot of forethought.”

“When I did ‘Give in to Me,’ I went down to the studio (and) met up with Michael for like 15 minutes. He went to dinner, and I worked with the producer, and I just put guitars on the thing and left.

“Then Michael heard it, and I got a call back the next day. ‘Loves it. It’s great.’ So it wasn’t what you’d call ‘true’ collaborating, it was just like, ‘Slash do your thing on this.’ That kind of deal.”

Michael Jackson passed away in 2009 from acute propofol intoxication.

Slash said he will always be grateful to the late pop icon for the creative freedom he granted him.

He said: “It evolved into a lot of live performances and stuff during that period in the 90s. I guess he sort of related to what he thought my trip was all about and just let me do my thing.”

“So it was great for me because I loved working with Michael because he’s such a phenomenal talent, and I would’ve been probably not into it if he tried to get me to conform to some other person or style or whatever, and it probably would’ve never have happened.”

Slash, when on stage with Michael Jackson, was known for his heavy riffs and shreddy solos where he would unleash his full guitar dexterity.

