Sonali Kukreja is on cloud nine working with Gautam Rode for 'Mujhse Pehle'

Sonali Kukreja is on cloud nine after working alongside popular actor Gautam Rode in the latest music video, 'Mujhse Pehle', been sung by Saaj Bhatt.

By Agency News Desk

Sonali Kukreja is on cloud nine after working alongside popular actor Gautam Rode in the latest music video, ‘Mujhse Pehle’, been sung by Saaj Bhatt. This is Sonali’s second music video after her debut was ‘Banna Re’. The model-actor shared how much she is enjoying facing the camera and is keen on taking up more work. She begins by talking about her background.

Talking about her journey in the entertainment industry, she shared: “I was born and raised in Delhi, in a Punjabi family. Since childhood I was always inclined towards acting and was active in the drama community in school and college. While in college, I started teaching students but somewhere my passion was towards something else, which I realised later when I got my first modelling assignment in Delhi.”

“From there I started my career as a fashion model and soon many new opportunities came my way. That’s when I shifted to Mumbai. Since then I have been a part of a lot of fashion shoots, ads and lately, explored my interest in acting which is my new love now. After attending formal workshops, I loved the whole process and started getting opportunities,” she added.

Banna Re, her first music video was with Mellow (singer and her co-actor) and Manesha (folk singer). “This song got recognition and a lot of praise as an actor/performer. I was presented in a very glamorous avatar in it. Your first break is always important. Mujhse Pehle is with Gautam Rode that was recently released. It is completely different, high on emotions and gave me a range to perform, while Banna Re was more commercial and dance-oriented,” she added.

About working with Gautam and the response around the track, she shared: “It’s always an add-on learning experience to have such an experienced co-actor on board. He was calm and patient throughout the shoot. We all are happy that the song is being loved. It is sung by Saaj Bhatt, who has done justice to the role. The music has been composed by Shamir Tandon.”

Sonali is particular about the kind of work she associates herself with. “I believe in choosing the projects where I can give my best. As today films, OTT , TV and digital, everything is there to consume. As an actor you have to choose the right roles and find your niche,” she added.

Happy with how things are opening up for her, she is thankful for everything she could achieve so far. “God has been really kind as at such an early stage I have been accepted in the industry. As fashion and modelling have always been my strength, I am just focusing on more acting opportunities now that are coming my way,” she wrapped up.

