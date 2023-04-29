Stebin Ben’s first single with T-Series ‘Pyaar Mein’ is here to make you fall in love all over again!

The song is a beautiful melody of love featuring Stebin alongside Malvika Raaj

Breakthrough artist Stebin Ben who has charmed the listeners with his melodious voice, teams up for his very first single with T-Series titled ‘Pyaar Mein’. Featuring Stebin with Malvika Raaj the romantic song produced by Bhushan Kumar is a heart-warming narrative of a couple in love. The soothing and heartfelt music composed by Bharat Goel and Rajesh Roshan with lyrics by Javed Akhtar is sure to make you fall in love all over again.

Marking their first song together, the music video showcases the chemistry between Stebin Ben and Malvika Raaj directed by Navjit Buttar. ‘Pyaar Mein’ is a sweet story of love from a small town whose happy ending is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Says Stebin Ben, “Pyaar Mein is a beautiful love song and one that marks my first collaboration with T-Series. This is also the first time Malvika Raaj and I are working together and it was such a pleasure. The song expresses the feeling of falling in love and I hope audiences appreciate how the track is contemporized and made relevant for our current times.”

Says Malvika Raaj, “It was such a great experience sharing the screen with Stebin Ben who is a complete gentleman. Beauty in simplicity and in love’s small moments, best describe this track and I look forward to the reaction of audiences.”

Adds director Navjit Buttar of Donati Media, “Pyaar Mein follows a story of love blossoming between these two people who meet by chance, and after some friction they are finally able to reunite. It’s a happy song with a happy ending.”

‘Pyaar Mein’ produced by T-Series, featuring Stebin Ben and Malvika Raaj is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.