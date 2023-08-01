scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Stebin Ben's 'Ishq Ka Asar' is a romantic number with old school vibe

Stebin Ben released his new song titled 'Ishq Ka Asar' on Tuesday.

By Agency News Desk
Stebin Ben's 'Ishq Ka Asar' is a romantic number with old school vibe
Stebin Ben's 'Ishq Ka Asar' is a romantic number with old school vibe

Playback singer Stebin Ben, who is known for songs such as ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’, ‘Rula Ke Gaya Ishq’ and ‘Pyaar Karte Ho Na’, released his new song titled ‘Ishq Ka Asar’ on Tuesday.

The song is a romantic number and exudes the vibe of a Hindi song.

The music video of the song showcases beautiful chemistry between the singer and the actress Yogita Bihani.

The song has been composed by Zain-Sam and Raees, with the lyrics written by Vishu Srivastava.

The music video has been shot in the bylanes of the royal city of Jodhpur, and showcases the old school romance.

Talking about the song, Stebin said: “There is something very magical about ‘Ishq Ka Asar’. As the name suggests, the song leaves an impact on you. Zain, Sam, Raees and Vishu have made quite a captivating song with ‘Ishq Ka Asar’ and Ranju like always created magic on screen. The song makes you feel every emotion you have felt once you are in love.”

Sharing her experience of the song, actress Yogita, who has earlier worked in the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’, said a love song in Stebin’s voice is one of her go-to love songs.

“Working on one together was memorable. The song is breezy, and emotional and will pull your heartstrings”, the actress said.

Vinod Bhanushali said: “With the melodious sound and ethereal video, the audience will experience the feeling called love. Stebin like always has blown us with the magic he creates with his voice. We hope the song touches your heart and reaches your playlists”.

The song released under the label of Hitz Music is available to stream on YouTube.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World University Games: India win gold in women's Rifle 3-Position team, bronze in 10m Air Pistol team
Next article
Lucy Liu, David Harbour, Seth Rogan among celebrities to join picket line
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Motorola launches new affordable phone with 6.5 Full HD+ display, 5000mAH battery & more

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan twinning in beige for rampwalk

News

Lucy Liu, David Harbour, Seth Rogan among celebrities to join picket line

Sports

World University Games: India win gold in women's Rifle 3-Position team, bronze in 10m Air Pistol team

Technology

Every 4th person globally anaemic, cases rising rapidly for women: Lancet

News

Cardi B suspect in battery case after throwing microphone into concert crowd

News

Paul Reubens, best known for his role as Pee Wee Herman, dies aged 70

News

Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced first time in three languages for ‘Jawan’ song

Health & Lifestyle

Fit-tech startup beatXP set to raise $50 mn, say sources

Technology

Lenovo launches new gaming laptop series 'LOQ' in India

News

Sushmita Sen, Shreegauri Sawant bonded over a 'common' factor, reveal 'Taali' creators

Technology

Lenovo working on Windows PC gaming handheld 'Legion Go': Report

Sports

If Stokesy messages me again, I'm going to delete it: Moeen confirms Test retirement after England draw Ashes 2023

News

Abhimanyu Singh to feature in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'OG'

Technology

PayU sells its GPO biz to Rapyd for $610 mn, sets eyes on India

Sports

Cummins rues 'missed opportunities' after 2-2 draw but proud of retaining the Ashes

News

Neha Joshi met her BFF during house hunting in Mumbai

Technology

Dell expands AI offerings to boost Generative AI initiatives globally

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US