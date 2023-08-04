scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Stephen Sanchez harnesses old school energy in new single 'Be More'

Stephen Sanchez has gone full on old school with his single 'Be More', capturing the vibe of '60s and '70s pop, the music video also giving a vintage vibe.

By Agency News Desk
Stephen Sanchez harnesses old school energy in new single 'Be More'
Stephen Sanchez - Be More _ pic courtesy instagram

American pop star Stephen Sanchez has just dropped his new single ‘Be More’, and he has gone full on old school here, capturing the vibe of ’60s and ’70s pop, with the music video also giving a vintage vibe. The 20-year old Nashville-based singer gave one of the best vocal performances of his career so far belting out some extremely beautiful high notes and delivering them with great emotion, with the accompanying piano and simple drums giving it a very jazz like vibe.

It may not be too prudent to say that Stephen actually looks a little like Elvis Presley here, and even his style is a bit reminiscent of some of the pop tunes that Elvis, John Lennon or Paul McCartney have belted out in their careers . While he may not have the chops of these legends, he certainly has that vibe, and that alone is highly refreshing.

The single is a part of his upcoming album ‘Angel Face’ which chronicles the life and times of the fictional Stephen Sanchez known as ‘The Troubadour Sanchez’ who finds fame based on his 1958 hit ‘Until I Found You’ only for his world to flip upside down upon meeting his love Evangeline in 1964.

Talking about ‘Be More’ Sanchez said: “It’s a dialogue between lovers, in this case ‘The Troubadour Sanchez’ and Evangeline. ‘The Troubadour Sanchez’ is saying how much he wants Evangeline and asking her to ‘Be More’. For instance, ‘Be More’ is far more than ‘I love you’ and ‘I need you’.”

“Both sides are begging and proclaiming love. That’s the purpose of the song. It affirms your love is far more than you could ever understand, know, or hold within your hands by yourself,” he added.

Commenting on ‘Angel Face’, Stephen said: “When you hear Angel Face, I want you to know that these songs were written for you to soundtrack the moments of great love and great heartache within your lives. There’s a song for the state of every soul. When you listen to this story, I hope you find yourself within it. I hope that you might find them within it—the person who makes this life far more beautiful.”

Sanchez paved the way for ‘Angel Face’ with his recent single ‘Only Girl’, which he first debuted live on his sold-out tour this spring, leaving fans clamouring for its official release. The accompanying cinematic visualiser notably stars the same actress, Frances O’Sullivan, from the ‘Evangeline’ visualiser.

To add to the young musician’s achievements, Stephen performed his Double-Platinum, billion-plus streaming hit ‘Until I Found You’ with the legendary Sir Elton John during his last show ever headlining Glastonbury. He also performed the love song at Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s star-studded wedding earlier this summer.

‘Be More’ premiered on Apple Music’s New Music Daily playlist, paving the way for the arrival of Sanchez’s anxiously awaited, full-length debut album, ‘Angel Face’ which will hit platforms on September 22, 2023.

Pic. Sourcestephensanchezofficial
5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to romance Pratik Sehajpal in Naagin 7?
Next article
Cardi B cleared of battery charges over mic hurling
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Redmi 12 Series sales surpass 3,00,000 units as 5G era begins in India

Sports

Former Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla retires from international cricket

News

Cardi B cleared of battery charges over mic hurling

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to romance Pratik Sehajpal in Naagin 7?

Sports

Ireland announce squad for T20Is against India; bring in Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany

News

Ekta Kapoor says she doesn’t like to stick to genres in films

News

Sweet victory turns to a bitter loss on 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

Sports

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger,": Indian women's footballer Sanju overcomes injury nightmare, returns to camp

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC to take on Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata

News

Late Angus Cloud gets an emotional farewell at candlelight vigil in hometown Oakland

Technology

Why do degenerative bone diseases affect young women more?

Technology

MapmyIndia logs all-time quarterly high in revenue, PAT

Technology

Bill Gates, rumoured girlfriend Paula Hurd spotted at Bezos's another engagement party 

Feature

Beyond the binary: Five films, shows that spotlight the other gender

News

Syed Raza Ahmed reveals his ‘secret talent’ that helped him ace his role

Sports

World Archery Championships: Indian women's compound team clinches historic gold medal

Sports

England batter Alex Hales announces retirement from international cricket with immediate effect

News

Huma Qureshi on ‘Tarla’: ‘Renu Dalal said you remind me of my mother’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US