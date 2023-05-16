scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Sunidhi Chauhan: 'I sing from my heart, I know nothing else'

The singer with the famous velvety voice, Sunidhi Chauhan, said here on Tuesday that "when I am on stage, I am my most real self, my most comfortable self".

By Agency News Desk
Sunidhi Chauhan: 'I sing from my heart, I know nothing else'
Sunidhi Chauhan: 'I sing from my heart, I know nothing else'

The singer with the famous velvety voice, Sunidhi Chauhan, said here on Tuesday that “when I am on stage, I am my most real self, my most comfortable self”.

Chauhan was raising awareness about a charity show being for the Cancer Patients Aid Association on World No Tobacco Day, namely, May 31.

The singer, along with the key members of the association, including its executive director, Anita Peter, addressed a press conference in Mumbai to announce the fundraiser. It is being called ‘Sunidhi LIVE’.

When asked about the show and her plans for it, Chauhan said: “I will perform as I always perform at concerta, my primary aim is to raise funds for this association and I hope that happens in a very good way. Plus, people coming to the concert must able able to enjoy themselves. I sing from heart — because I don’t know anything else.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Manoj Bajpayee unveils 'Sahara Tu Mera' song teaser from 'Sirf Ek Bandaa…'
Next article
'Faking': Know how Deepak Bhoria won bronze in Men's World Boxing Championship!
This May Also Interest You
News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema: Without social media, wouldn't have known how popular my music is in India

News

Temperatures spike across Japan, citizens urged to take precautions

Technology

Insta now let users comment on posts with GIFs

Technology

Less than 60 of 2 lakh Indian developers pay service fee above 15%: Google

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record (Ld)

News

KL Rahul talks about his initial difficulties in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

News

'The Bachelor' announces first-ever senior citizen season

Sports

Jofra Archer worried our guys in the last series, so he's a big out for England: Allan Border

Technology

iPhones will soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins

Health & Lifestyle

Torsion of testis in 18-year-old corrected

Health & Lifestyle

Wastewater detections show mpox likely underestimated

News

Vicky Kaushal holding Katrina Kaif in his arms is the best photo shared on his birthday

News

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam to end suspense over their film's title on May 18

Sports

IPL 2023: Most frustrating thing is not sticking to the already talked plans, says MI bowling coach Bond

Sports

IPL 2023: Ganguly should now be given the role of DC's head coach, says Irfan Pathan

News

Kajol shares AI image of herself, says she resembles her daughter Nysa Devgn

News

Adhyayan Suman: For the first time I am getting calls for my singing

Technology

Qlik acquires data management solution provider Talend

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US