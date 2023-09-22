scorecardresearch
Sunny Kaushal to release debut single 'Jhandey' marking his debut as indie artiste

By Agency News Desk

Actor Sunny Kaushal, who will soon celebrate his birthday, is set to treat his fans with a special song titled ‘Jhandey’. With this the actor will explore a new avenue of music. Sunny, who goes by his pen name, SunSunnykhez, will bring in his birthday by dropping his first single.

The song sung and written by the ‘Shiddat’ actor is a Punjabi hip-hop number. For the same, Sunny has collaborated with Bharg Kale, who has produced the song.

The song also marks his debut as an independent artiste.

Sunny, who is the brother of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, and the son of action choreographer Sham Kaushal, made his way in the industry as an assistant director on the films ‘My Friend Pinto’ and ‘Gunday’, he made his acting debut in the comedy-drama ‘Sunshine Music Tours and Travels’.

He gained recognition for his supporting part in the sports biopic ‘Gold’, and has also starred in the web series ‘The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye’ and the film ‘Shiddat’.

‘Jhandey’ by SunSunnykhez will hit the airwaves on September 28, and will be released across all music streaming platforms, worldwide.

