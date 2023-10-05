SZA slams Grammys as 'thirsty, dark space'

Singer SZA is not a fan of the atmosphere created by artists seeking “validation” from awards, describing being amongst acknowledgement-seeking stars as “the weirdest” and “not normal” experience. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she said: “It’s not normal. I hate that (other artists) are acting like this s**t is normal and nobody talks about it at all.”

The singer continued: “There is so much wanting in there. Wanting to be noticed, wanting to be, like, acknowledged, to win, wanting to just be amongst (other artists) in the room, wanting to feel valuable or validated. All of us are in there striving for something. It’s like a thirsty, dark space.”

SZA herself has won one Grammy from 14 nominations to date, in 2022, for ‘Kiss Me More’ with Doja Cat, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She said: “It means something, even though, like, this isn’t everything. But it’s kind of important that I’m here. It kind of matters.”

The chart-topping star previously insisted she’s not motivated by accolades.

The ‘Good Days’ singer, whose real name is Solana Rowe, said: “I try not to care too much because I really had some deep disappointments when I would just be so invested. But I can’t invest because none of it is real.”

“Even if I win a bunch of Grammys, that s**t doesn’t matter. It would be so cool. But also, I would not be surprised at all if I didn’t win any (more). Because that’s just how s**t goes.”

Meanwhile, SZA’s longtime manager recently suggested that she didn’t perform at the MTV Video Music Awards due to not being nominated for Artist of The Year.