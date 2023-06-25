scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Taylor Swift asks fans during Eras Tour to be 'kind and gentle' on social media

Pop-singer Taylor Swift gave a speech during her tour, where she asked her fans to act with “kindness and gentleness” on social media.

By Agency News Desk

Pop-singer Taylor Swift gave a speech during her tour, where she asked her fans to act with “kindness and gentleness” on social media. This comes ahead of the release of her “Speak Now (Taylor’s version)” album (not to be confused with her third album “Speak Now” from 2010).

Ever since the launch of her ‘Eras Tour’ in March, pop singer Taylor Swift has been popping out a bunch of bonus tracks on the setlist such as ‘Tim McGraw’ to ‘Paper Rings’ and ‘Snow on the Beach’.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Grammy-winning singer noted that she gets to ‘stand on this stage every single night of this tour and watch some of the most beautiful things happen,’ including fans interacting with kindness in the crowd, and she urges her fans to continue that same positivity online when the album is released July 7.”

This request comes amid the speculation, that she will be performing the six-minute track ‘Dear John’ from her third album during the tour, which was written in reference to her brief romance with rock musician John Mayer.

According to THR, “Although she didn’t name anyone specifically during the onstage speech at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, Swift added: ‘I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19, except the songs I wrote…’ ”

She continued: ‘I’m not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 million years ago.’ ” As per USA Today, Swift is going to take her Eras Tour worldwide from August 24, starting from Mexico City. Next year, the tour will continue in countries such as Japan, Australia, Singapore and Europe amongst others, somewhere between February and August 2024.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Father of 12, Nick Cannon is pursuing Master's in Child Psychology
Next article
Joanna Lumley feels disgusted by sex scenes, compares them to 'soft porn'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

SAFF Championship: Lebanon thrash Bhutan, put one foot in semis

Sports

Maharashtra Ironmen crowned champions of Premier Handball League

Sports

Asia Road Racing Championship: Top 10 finish for India team in Round 3

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: McMullen century, Greaves five-for hand Scotland a convincing 76-run win over Oman

Sports

Global Chess League: A day of drama as Alpine Warriors march towards top

News

Shah Rukh Khan wishes he could dance to ‘Chhaiyya Chaiyya’ sung to welcome PM at White House

News

New 'Star Wars' projects to expand on franchise lore and mythology

News

Human remains found at site where Julian Sands went missing

News

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ makers release ‘Pasoori Nu’ teaser by Arijit Singh

News

Rod Stewart 'storms off stage' after concert cut short in Plymouth

News

Lana Del Rey turns up 30 mins late for Glastonbury gig, upsets fans

News

Andrew Barth Feldman explains why 'No Hard Feelings' is very relatable to Gen Z

News

Amber Heard returns to red carpet one year after Johnny Depp trial

News

Michael Shannon refused 'Star Wars' because he finds the blockbusters 'mindless'

News

Here's why Nicola Coughlan is nervous about filming racy scenes in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

News

Salman Khan explains how ‘Bigg Boss’ has made the audience smart

News

Parineeti Chopra responds to a fan asking 'how's married life?'

Feature

Adipurush: Ramayana Remixed!

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US