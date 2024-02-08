HomeMusicNews

Taylor Swift nearly falls off chair during steamy routine

Taylor Swift suffered an awkward on-stage blunder after her Eras Tour made a huge comeback.

By Agency News Desk
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift_pic courtesy news agency

 Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift suffered an awkward on-stage blunder after her Eras Tour made a huge comeback.

The 34-year-old hitmaker almost fell off her chair earlier this week during a very steamy performance of her hit track ‘Vigilante Sh**’ from her two-time Grammy-winning album ‘Midnights’ in Tokyo, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

In the racy routine, Taylor can be seen squatting with her legs open before planting her bum onto a chair.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the sultry dance routine for the sensual track sees Taylor don a midnight blue-hued bodysuit covered in diamantes.

She also dons a garter on her leg and some knee-high boots. Dancing up a storm while crooning the hit, Taylor seemingly misjudged the chair’s position, which led to the starlet stumbling in an awkward blunder before she regained composure.

Reacting to the moment, one fan shared the clip on X, and penned alongside it: “Taylor forgot how to sit on a chair.”

Another added, “Taylor almost fell during ‘Vigilante Sh**.”

“HER REFLEX IS SO HOT,” noted a third fan, who picked up on how Taylor recovered and regained composure.

“I giggled,” noted a fourth. While a fifth person said: “The way Taylor was being so sassy after surprise songs and then during ‘Vigilante Sh**’ she almost fell because she missed the chair, I’m sorry that’s real karma right there.”

And another said: “Her thighs (are) probably so strong that she could sit like that without the chair for the whole song.”

