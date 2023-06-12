scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Taylor Swift 'wipes tears from her eyes' after performing emotional song

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was seen wiping tears from her eyes after performing an emotional song about losing someone.

By Agency News Desk
Taylor Swift 'wipes tears from her eyes' after performing emotional song
Taylor Swift 'wipes tears from her eyes' after performing emotional song

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was seen wiping tears from her eyes after performing an emotional song about losing someone.

For night two of her ‘The Eras Tour’ in Detroit, Taylor, 33, left he fans in awe as she performed two surprise songs for the huge crowd, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Each night on her sold-out American leg of her hotly-anticipated tour, Taylor has been singing her best-loved hits, with two surprise songs crooned every night she performs.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, for night two in Detroit, Michigan, Taylor performed ‘All You Had To Do Was Stay’ from 1989 on the guitar and ‘Breathe From Fearless’ on the piano.

Performing the hit song, which she originally sung alongside Colbie Caillat, solo on piano, fans watching through social media live streams were quick to pick up on how emotional Taylor appeared as she seemingly wiped her face with her hand.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to note how it looked as though Taylor “wiped a tear” after singing the melancholy hit.

“TAYLOR WIPED A TEAR AFTER BREATHE???? BYE IM UPSET (sic),” penned one fan who shared a video of the moment.

“She made it fall on the side of her face hidden onscreen godddd she’s too talented,” penned a second.

But someone else wasn’t convinced and added: “Is she really wiping her tears or any hair strands sticking on her face?”

The song ‘Breathe’ is rather emotional though, and could have potentially brought up some feelings from a past relationship because of the lyrics.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date
Next article
Kids under 12 chose YouTube's video content over TikTok: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Kids under 12 chose YouTube's video content over TikTok: Report

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

News

Barun Sobti exlains how the 'OTT revolution is for good'

Technology

HAMMER India reveals the new Hammer Fit+ Smartwatch

News

Kajol starrer ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ trailer unveiled

Health & Lifestyle

To curb noise pollution, Mumbai to observe 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday

Health & Lifestyle

Karnataka residential school incharge arrested after minor girl student's death

Technology

Over 6K subreddits go dark to protest Reddit's new API pricing

News

Chris Hemsworth shares how ‘Extraction 2’ action was exhilarating

Technology

Google making 'paginated mode' default on Docs for Android

Health & Lifestyle

Chronic exposure to lead, cadmium & arsenic raises heart disease risk

Health & Lifestyle

CoWIN app or its database not breached directly, clarifies Centre

News

Ayushmann Khurrana comes forward to raise awareness on World Day Against Child Labour

News

Prateik Patil Babbar reveals why Vikas Khanna was adamant about him!

News

Anurag Basu's sets have 'great food', says Fatima Sana Shaikh

News

'The Trial…' character felt personal, says Kajol

News

Mrunal Thakur: South films have lot of detailing

Lyrics

SatyaPrem Ki Katha – Aaj Ke Baad Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US