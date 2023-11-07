'Tere Vaaste' completely changed my life, says hitmaker Varun Jain

Singer Varun Jain shared that ‘Tere Vaaste’ song from the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has completely changed his life. “Now I feel I have a bigger responsibility to give better songs to the audience,” the hitmaker said.

After mesmerising us with his melodious voice in ‘Tere Vaaste’, Varun has given another romantic song titled ‘Ishqa’.

The video of the song stars social media sensation Rohit Zinjurke and Kashika Kapoor.

In a candid conversation, the singer spoke about the song, the love it has been receiving and how ‘Tere Vaaste’ changed his life.

Talking about the song, Varun said: ” ‘Tere Vaaste’ completely changed my life. Now there is more responsibility on me to give better songs. I have to continuously work thinking that whatever I do should be liked by the audience and how can I give them songs better than the previous ones.”

Talking about Ishqa, he said: “First of all I am grateful to everyone for liking this song. It was a wonderful experience. It is the first song which I have composed and sung as well.”

Talking about his future projects, the singer said: “There is a big lineup of work. I would request the audience to wait for new songs and give them more and more love.”

‘Ishqa’ is a mesmerising tale of love and passion, composed and sung by Varun and produced by VYRL Originals.