scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

'Tere Vaaste' completely changed my life, says hitmaker Varun Jain

Varun Jain shared that 'Tere Vaaste' song from the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has completely changed his life.

By Agency News Desk
'Tere Vaaste' completely changed my life, says hitmaker Varun Jain
'Tere Vaaste' completely changed my life, says hitmaker Varun Jain - pic courteys news agency

Singer Varun Jain shared that ‘Tere Vaaste’ song from the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has completely changed his life. “Now I feel I have a bigger responsibility to give better songs to the audience,” the hitmaker said.

After mesmerising us with his melodious voice in ‘Tere Vaaste’, Varun has given another romantic song titled ‘Ishqa’.

The video of the song stars social media sensation Rohit Zinjurke and Kashika Kapoor.

In a candid conversation, the singer spoke about the song, the love it has been receiving and how ‘Tere Vaaste’ changed his life.

Talking about the song, Varun said: ” ‘Tere Vaaste’ completely changed my life. Now there is more responsibility on me to give better songs. I have to continuously work thinking that whatever I do should be liked by the audience and how can I give them songs better than the previous ones.”

Talking about Ishqa, he said: “First of all I am grateful to everyone for liking this song. It was a wonderful experience. It is the first song which I have composed and sung as well.”

Talking about his future projects, the singer said: “There is a big lineup of work. I would request the audience to wait for new songs and give them more and more love.”

‘Ishqa’ is a mesmerising tale of love and passion, composed and sung by Varun and produced by VYRL Originals.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Prahlad Kakkar reveals Aamir Khan quoted Rs 25L for an ad which Shah Rukh Khan agreed to do for Rs 6L
Next article
AFC Cup: Odisha FC come from behind to beat Maziya 3-2 in Group D
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US